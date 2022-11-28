The road has mostly been kind to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team so far this season.
And there’s yet another road contest coming up Saturday against longtime rival New Orleans.
While learning how to play well on the road will be critical for coach Bob Marlin’s squad, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a home game now and again.
That’ll take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Loyola of New Orleans at the Cajundome.
“They’re off to a good start,” Marlin said of Loyola. “They’re well-coached and they can really shoot the basketball.”
The Wolfpack won the NAIA national championship a year ago and welcome in new head coach Donald Reyes after last year’s coach Stacy Hollowell took a position at Ole Miss following last year’s title season.
Leading the way for Loyola are 6-7, 220-pound forward Jalen Galloway (20.5 pts, 8.1 rebs) and 6-2 Milan Mejia (13.6 pts, 4.5 rebs). Mejia is from University High in Baton Rouge and his father Pablo played at St. Thomas More.
Both Galloway and Mejia are shooting right at or just under 40% from 3-point land.
The Wolfpack are officially 7-1 on the season, but did lose exhibition games to Southeastern 90-72 and Southern Miss 86-62. In fact, this contest is technically an exhibition game for Loyola.
The Cajuns (5-1), meanwhile, are coming off a two-game holiday road trip – winning at SMU last Tuesday and falling at Drake on Saturday.
“We had a good week last week,” Marlin said. “It’s always good to go beat an American school on the road and pick up a check.
“We played well and beat a good basketball team and went on to Drake where we played a better basketball team.”
All the traveling should help prepare UL for its early-season Sun Belt schedule, where the Cajuns played five of their first seven league games on the road.
“It’s important that we got the wins versus Harvard and East Tennessee, right? Neutral site,” Marlin said. “Then we go to SMU and win and have a chance to win this game. It came down to the last minute.
“I think that’ll benefit us. It can only help us. We’ve got a tough schedule in front of us from now on. We’ve got to continue to play well each night. I think the road success will only help.”
Cold shooting in the first half was a big factor in UL’s loss to Drake.
“We had some things go against us in the first half,” Marlin said. “One was our inability to put the ball in the basket.
Then a few calls went against us, we had a little adversity and got in foul trouble.”
Point guard Themus Fulks led the Cajuns in scoring with 16 points.
“He’s got a lot of responsibilities,” Marlin said of Fulks. “He and Mike (Thomas) are sharing the point for us. Both have done a good job. We need them both. I thought Mike played really good at SMU and Themus played good at Drake.
“We want him to score the ball and we want him to drive the paint. He’s got a good left hand. He can go in and surprise some people with his left hand.”
Long term, Marlin still sees Fulks as a floor leader who can score at times.
“But he’s a pass-first guy and I want him to pass the ball when he can,” Marlin said. “He and I have talked about it. He’s missed a couple opportunities. He gets in trouble sometimes and over penetrates. He picks it up and he’s small. He’s a good passer but if he doesn’t have an outlet to get it to, then it’s a problem.”
Jordan Brown will try to bounce back in the scoring column Tuesday after being limited to five points and seven rebounds in the loss to Drake.
For Marlin, though, it all begins on the defensive side.
“We’re defending hard, playing hard, competing,” Marlin said. “We weren’t great defensively the other night, but we were really good when we had to be. We forced a couple shot-clock violations in that late run. I’ve been pleased with that.
“We’re a 40% shooting team, but we didn’t shoot 40% the other night and that got us.”