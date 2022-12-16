Some commitments look pretty close to being ready to play.
Others are considered projects.
Offensive tackle Xzavier Brown of Ashdown, Arkansas is the very definition of a project.
But because of the commitment he shows in all aspects of his life, UL’s coaching staff made an offer to the 6-foot-6, 293-pound lineman and Brown has every intention of making it official on the dotted line Wednesday.
“He (Brown) is a great human being,” Ashdown coach Matt Richardson said. “He’s a special kid. He’s amazing. No, he’s not ready to play right now.
“It might take 12 months, it might take 24 months, but he’s going to make it because he’s hungry and he’s motivated. He wants to help his family.”
Despite personal hardships, Brown has excelled on and off the field with a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to major in engineering.
“He’s never made a ‘B’ in his life,” Richardson said.
Another sign of maturity for the 18-year-old that caught the attention of UL’s staff is not only does Brown work at Sonic, but he’s already the manager.
“I’ve got two daughters and I would trust him in a heartbeat to take care of them,” Richardson said. “He’s just an unbelievable kid.
“I think the kids and the coaches down there are going to love him.”
Brown said he utilizes the discipline and the lessons he’s learned from football to help him in school and work.
“The little things like showing up on time, being prepared and just doing what you're supposed to do, those things help make school easier,” Brown said.
There’s also his mother Traci Carmack’s guidance.
“She pushes me to always do the very best that I can,” Brown said.
Between his freshman and sophomore seasons in high school, Brown said he grew four inches to 6-foot-4.
Richardson said Brown wasn’t ready for varsity just yet, though.
“He hadn’t really caught up with his body yet,” he said. “He was kind of like Gumby out there.”
By his junior season, though, Brown began two seasons as a starter.
“He’s got good feet,” Richardson said. “He’s gotten a lot better. He’s done very well at camps. He’s really good at 1-on-1 drills.
“He needs to get stronger and he needs more hip flexibility, but what 18-year-old doesn’t need more hip flexibility?”
Brown said Ashdown was about 60-40% run-pass offense and he considers himself a better pass blocker than run blocker “by far.”
Being a late bloomer, Brown’s offers include Central Arkansas and Division II schools, but Richardson said Arkansas and Missouri have made preferred walk-on offers in the last week.
Cajuns’ offensive line coach Jeff Norrid began developing a relationship with Brown during a summer camp and maintained it throughout the recruiting process.
Brown made his official visit earlier this month.
“I really enjoyed it,” Brown said. “I met the players, the coaches and my professors that are going to be helping me. I loved it. The culture down there is special.”
Richardson supports Brown’s decision to join the Cajuns.
“Coach Norrid has a plan for him,” he said. “They’ve followed him. I think it’s a perfect situation for him.
“They’ll get him stronger and two years from now, he might just be the largest human being in the country.”