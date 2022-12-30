Two teams really in need of a win will square off when the UL Ragin’ Cajuns take on Old Dominion at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Both teams lost their respective Sun Belt Conference openers Thursday evening and want to avoid 0-2 starts to the league schedule.
For UL, the 77-76 loss at Coastal Carolina was especially difficult to swallow, because the Cajuns held a 10-point lead with 4:40 left in regulation.
But UL didn’t get a field goal in the final 2:54 and Antonio Daye’s free throw with four seconds left proved to be the game-winner.
Themus Fulks’ 3-point attempt before the buzzer was blocked.
So much of Thursday’s game in Conway, South Carolina went as planned. Jordan Brown scored 25 points with nine rebounds and frontcourt colleague Terence Lewis had another solid performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.
As usual, Greg Williams was next in scoring with 10 points and six boards on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point land.
Fulks was only 4-of-12 shooting from the field, but did produce nine points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.
The Cajuns even got Kobe Julien on the court for 16 minutes, collecting seven points and three rebounds.
UL even outrebounded Coastal 37-26.
Moreover, the Cajuns made 11 of their 12 attempts at the free throw line. The only problem in that area is the Chanticleers had double the attempts at the line and made 19 of them.
The most troubling statistic was UL only making five of 22 attempts behind the arc.
In the end, though, the biggest problem was a lack of depth in scoring. Coastal’s bench outscored UL 43-10, thanks largely to Jomaru Brown exploding for 28 points, along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
While Brown was Coastal’s only double-figure scorer, five Chanticleers scored seven or eight points.
The Cajuns didn’t lead the whole way. In fact, Coastal held a pair of 12-point leads in the first half at 29-17 and 31-19 with 6:20 left.
UL responded with a 14-5 run to cut Coastal’s lead to 38-35 by halftime and followed that with a 15-4 run in the second half to build a 50-42 lead after a Kentrell Garnett 3-pointer with 13:22 left.
That lead got to 69-59 with 4:40 left after a Lewis three-point play, before things fell apart down the stretch.
The Cajuns (10-3, 0-1) will now face an Old Dominion squad that fell to 8-5 and 0-1 with a 60-57 home loss to Arkansas State on Thursday.
The Monarchs trailed 29-16 at the half and also struggled from 3-point land with 4-of-16 shooting behind the arc.
Tyreek Scott Grayson led ODU with 16 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Chaunce Jenkins was the only other double-figure scorer with 12 points and three boards.
Arkansas State outrebounded ODU 38-36 and the Monarchs also struggled at the free throw line with 13-of-21 shooting there.