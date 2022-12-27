With most still in holiday mode, the UL men’s basketball team can’t afford to with Sun Belt Conference play beginning this weekend.
For the Ragin’ Cajuns the process opens at 6 p.m. Thursday against Coastal Carolina at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
The game is the first of a stretch of six road games out of eight for the UL to start league play.
The Cajuns are 10-2 and Coastal Carolina is 6-5. UL is 6-1 in all-time series against the Chanticleers with the only loss coming in 2019.
“You kind of have your back against the wall early in conference, but you’re starting on the road,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “You’d prefer to start at home, but half the teams are at home and half on the road. And we’ll make up for that at the end of the year where we play six of our last eight at home.”
There are only three familiar names from the Coastal team the Cajuns beat a year ago.
The Chanticleers are led by four double-figure scorers. Eastern Kentucky transfer Jomaru Brown (15.3 pts, 2.4 rebs) lead the way, followed by redshirt junior Esram Mostafa (14.3 pts, 10.5 rebs).
The other two are Josh Uduje (11.8 pts, 3.6 rebs) and St. Bonaventure transfer Linton Brown (11.3 pts, 1.9 rebs).
“They’ll push the ball in transition,” Murphy said. “They like to play up tempo as most teams try to do.”
Coastal is averaging 78.6 points a game, while giving up 67.0 points.
“Defensively, they’re primarily man-to-man, but they will play some box-and-one and triangle-and-two, some matchup zone,” Murphy said. “(Coach) Cliff Ellis has been know to change defenses during the course of a game, so we’ll see what he does here.
“I’m sure Jordan (Brown) is going to be a heavy dose of double-teaming, if not triple-teaming. We’ll have to adjust to that.”
Perhaps the biggest issue in this matchup is controlling the boards. The Chanticleers are only shooting 30.7% from 3-point land, but are averaging 40.5 rebounds and only 13.3 turnovers a game.
“Coastal has always been a very good rebounding team,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to be cognizant of that. We’ve got to put a body on someone when the ball goes up and then we’ve got to go chase the ball. The ball’s not going to come find you. You’ve got to go find it.
“Defensively, you only want to give up one shot.”
The Cajuns counter with 83.4 points a game while giving up 72.3 points. UL is making 40.3% from 3-point land and only 13.2 turnovers a game.
UL is paced by three double-figure scorers in Jordan Brown (19.7 pts, 6.8 rebs), as well as Terence Lewis (13.2 pts, 8.8 rebs) and Greg Williams (13.2 pts, 4.2 rebs).
Williams has been a major weapon from 3-point land at 43.4%, but it’s Kentrell Garnett leading the show at 49.0%.
The Cajuns will next travel to meet Old Dominion at noon Saturday.
Ironically, the biggest question entering this road swing is the availability to Kobe Julien, who hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer in last year’s 65-64 road win over the Chanticleers.
Julien was cleared to play two weeks ago by the doctors and is expected to return any game now.