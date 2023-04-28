There was a team that looked like it had the best hitting lineup in the Sun Belt Conference on Friday at Russo Park … and it wasn’t No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns exploded for 16 hits and cruised to a 11-9 victory over the Chanticleers.
“That’s a fine ball club over there. I don’t think we can score enough runs,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It’ll be interesting moving forward. We’re going to have to come out and do just as good tomorrow.
“The hitters were just nasty tonight. It was good pack baseball.”
The Cajuns improved to 29-15 overall and 11-8 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal dropped to 26-14 and 13-6.
Coastal’s offense looked dangerous in the first inning with two runs on four hits, getting an RBI double from Caden Bodine and RBI single to Zack Beach.
Then the Cajuns began their two-out barrage. Incredibly, nine of UL’s 10 runs on the night came with two outs.
“That’s our thing man, to win the twos,” Deggs said. “They gave us a little crack and we made the most of it and just kind of got rolling downhill. It kind of carried over from Wednesday.”
It began with two outs and nobody on in the first inning. Heath Hood walked, Conor Higgs was hit by a pitch, before two-run single by Carson Roccaforte and a two-run double by John Taylor.
“That wouldn’t have happened if Julian doesn’t beat out that grounder and Rocco doesn’t hit that single and set me up perfectly,” Taylor said. “I was just sitting first pitch fastball.”
Taylor finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
“They put a two-spot in the top of the first,” Taylor said. “It’s easy to get down, but the one thing we do is just respond – give them back. Then in the third, they put up two and we score five. It’s always taking what you have and slowing the game down.
“We knew we’d have to score runs. That’s a very offensive heavy team.”
Roccaforte was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI on the night.
“We had a visit this week and I think we got some things right,” Deggs said of Roccaforte. “He’s looking like Carson Roccaforte.”
In the third, UL’s two-out magic reached a whole new level. After two strikeouts, the Cajuns got six straight two-out hits to take a 9-4 lead. Brock and Roccaforte both drove in runs with doubles, ahead of RBI singles from Taylor and Max Marsuak and a run-scoring double from Will Veillon.
The first run with less than two outs came in the fourth when Kyle DeBarge scored on the front end of a double steal.
All the runs were necessary and that’s not a surprise to Deggs.
“They’re going to score,” he said. “The key tonight was managing the fourth through the seventh there. We had them go quiet in those innings. They made a hard push late, but we had already scored. What we have to be able to do is match them, because they’re going to score. I just don’t want to give them anything.”
Taylor said the offense isn’t intimidated by the challenge.
“It’s fun,” he said. “We’re just backing each other up and making sure we have each other’s backs.
“Well, I think that’s the fun part. I don’t think we’re going to shy away from that. We’re going to keep taking it to them. We just have to keep playing our game.”
Cooper Rawls started the game and lasted two-plus innings, allowing four runs.
Dylan Theut replaced Rawls and went a career-high five innings, allowing no runs on just one hit and two strikeouts.
That’s the good news. The really bad news is Theut grabbed his elbow as soon as he threw his final pitch for a strikeout of Bodine to end the top of the seventh.
“Hopefully he’s OK we’ll see,” Deggs said of Theut injury. “He had full range of motion. I don’t know the extent of it. He was cruising man – 63 pitches and pretty stress free. I hate it for him. It’s been one thing after another, but he’s got a warrior’s heart.”
For Taylor, it was especially hard to watch.
“That guy, I can’t even put into words how much he means to everyone on this team and I don’t want to be selfish, but how much he means to me as a person,” Taylor said of Theut injury. “He’s helped me out so much with my faith and just getting me up every day with energy. It breaks your heart having the thought of that in your mind coming off the mound after that big strikeout.”
On a positive note, Theut was on the field after the game, seemingly not showing any major effects from the apparent injury.
Carson Fluno came in for Theut in the eighth, yielding a long home run to Nick Lucky with one out, before giving way to Blake Marshall.
Marshall gave up four runs on three hits with five strikeouts in 1.2 innings, but got a strikeout to end the game.
“You got to do what you’ve got to do,” Deggs said of bullpen approach to pitch this week. “We won a regional in Lubbock (while at Sam Houston) doing this. It’s all about the matchup, but you have to come in and do your job. The only way it falls apart is if you don’t do your job and we get behind the 8-ball.”
