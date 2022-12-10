It’s back to the Power Five gauntlet for the UL women’s basketball team at 2 p.m. Sunday against Auburn at the Neville Arena.
Auburn will be the fourth Power Five opponent for coach Garry Brodhead’s squad this season – falling to Texas, Colorado and Texas Tech earlier this season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns enter the contest on a four-game winning streak with precious few games remaining before the Sun Belt Conference opener at home against Georgia State on Dec. 29.
With the academic semester now over, Brodhead is hoping his players kick it into high gear on the practice floor over next few weeks.
“It’s great going into to where we’re going into right now,” Brodhead said. “I always say we become professional athletes as good as finals are over. We need to spend a little more time at what we do and try to get better at it.”
The primary hope for UL’s staff is to find an offensive rhythm. One good sign is the Cajuns (5-4) have shoot over 35% from the floor four straight games after only shooting 27% over the first five games of the season.
“The good thing about it is they’re noticing it and now we have this month,” Brodhead added. “Are we going to get in the gym and do two-a-days? Are our coaches going to get with individual players? Now, we’re not limited on the hours we can work.”
Because of that roller coaster ride, Tamera Johnson remains UL’s only double-figure scorer at 10.9 points a game, along with 7.3 rebounds.
The other leading scorers are Lanay Wheaton (6.9 pts, 3.8 rebs) and Nubia Benedith (6.4 pts).
“When you’re a shooter, you got to see the ball going in,” Brodhead said. “As a shooter, if you don’t see the ball going in, you lose a lot of confidence.”
As anxious as Brodhead is for an offensive upgrade, he doesn’t want it at the expense of the defense necessary to win.
“Defensively, I just feel like if you’re guarding in the post and they’re 15 feet or in, you’ve got to get up on them. I’ve seen it in the past with some of our teams, but I didn’t really notice it,” Brodhead said of last Saturday’s win over Louisiana Christian.
“I saw a lot of shots 12 and 15 foot in just not being contested like we like. That’s the whole thing about our defense, our defense is predicated off making them take a bad shot. It’s that simple.”
Auburn is 6-2 on the season with wins over South Alabama and Little Rock and the losses to Georgia Tech and top 10 Indiana.
Aicha Gulibaly (17 pts, 6 rebs) and Honesty Scott-Grayson (14.4 pts, 3.9 rebs) are Auburn’s two double-figure scorers.
Auburn is 3-0 all-time over the Cajuns – winning by 10 points twice and 12 once.
UL’s tallest prospects – 6-5 sophomore Wilnie Joseph and 6-2 sophomore Mariah Stewart – may be more needed in this matchup.
“That’s something we’re going to have to work on if we’re going to do it against Auburn,” Brodhead said. “They’ve got a couple of 6-5s and a 6-3. We may need both of them in.
“A lot of times we play better when we have one big in and a 4 player like Tamera, or even Ashlyn Jones coming off the bench, because she can play bigger.”