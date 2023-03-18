The No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team doubled up Southern Miss to win their Sun Belt Conference opener 8-4 Saturday in Hattiesburg, before sweeping the doubleheader with a 12-1 win in the second game.
The Cajuns improved to 19-9 with the wins, while Southern Miss dropped to 15-7. The two teams will close the series at noon Sunday.
In the opener, UL's Meghan Schorman (7-4) allowed three runs on four this, three walks and struck out nine. Despite Schorman getting all 21 outs, reliever Chloe Riassetto did pitch to two batters but did not record an out and Schorman reentered the game.
Southern Miss starter Morgan Leinstock (8-6) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks. She struck out seven.
The Cajuns’ offense was largely a pair of outbursts — four runs in the fourth and three insurance runs in the seventh.
The four-run fourth began by loading the bases with none out on singles by Maddie Hayden and Karly Heath and a walk by Alexa Langeliers.
Lauren Allred got an RBI with a walk. Stormy Kotzelnick then delivered a two-run single, before a passed ball scored the fourth run.
The four-run seventh began with an error ahead of Langeliers’ RBI double, a Heath RBI triple and then a run-scoring single by Allred.
Kotzelnick finished 1 for 4 with three RBIs, including a run-scoring groundout in the second inning. Heath was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Heath sparked the second game barrage with a home run in the second inning, ahead of Sophie Piskos’ two-run homer.
In the third inning, Piskos added an RBI single and then the Cajuns exploded again in the fifth inning.
Samantha Graeter got the four-run fifth going with an RBI single, before Jourdyn Campbell delivered a three-run double.
The run rule came into effect in the sixth thanks to a Kayla Falterman RBI single and a two-run hit by Kylei Griffin.
Sam Landry got the win in the second game, giving up one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.