It was a night of big plays for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Coach Michael Desormeaux’s crew turned that trend into a dominating 38-13 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday at Cajun Field.
The Cajuns scored five touchdowns from 21 or more yards out to overcome some sloppiness in between those big plays in cruising to the win.
Of course, it helps when the defense dominates the game for four quarters.
The Cajuns limited Northwestern State’s offense to 187 total yards and forced a school-record 11 punts.
After a first half of long scoring plays, UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge finished it off with touchdown tosses of 50 yards to Peter LeBlanc and 21 to Tavion Smith.
Wooldridge finished the game 14-of-32 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Dre’lyn Washington led the rushing attack that finished with 223 yards with 88 yards on and a touchdown on just eight carries.
Jacob Kibodi delivered a complementary effort with 49 yards on nine tries.
The Cajuns, who open Sun Belt play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Old Dominion, outgained the Demons 429-187 in the game.
Things couldn’t have started out any better for UL’s offense with Washington going 62 yards on the second play from scrimmage for a quick 7-0 lead.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, the big plays were hit and miss for the rest of the first half.
After a three-and-out on the next drive, Zylan Perry’s 53-yard kickoff return was spoiled by Perry himself when he fumbled at the Demons 3 and Northwestern’s Cadillac Rhone returned it 77 yards to the Cajuns’ 17.
Again, the Cajuns’ defense delivered in the clutch. Earlier in the first half, a fumbled punt at the UL 14 resulted in a 37-yard field goal by Brett Money to narrow UL’s lead to 7-3 at the time.
This time, two holding flags, a run stop by Mason Narcisse and then Kendre Gant’s forced and recovered fumble turned the Demons away.
Two drives later, the Cajuns took advantage of great field position with a 24-yard touchdown run by Wooldridge for a 14-3 lead with 11:39 left until halftime.
Following the Demons’ third three-and-out of the first half, Wooldridge struck a big play with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Rob Williams for a 21-3 lead with 9:09 left in the second quarter.
The miscues continued for the Cajuns, though. Wooldridge was picked off by William White – getting hit as he threw – at the Cajuns 41.
The Demons were able to turn that into a Money 41-yard field goal to cut it to 21-6 at half.
A year ago, Northwestern State only forced 11 turnovers and had the worst turnover margin in the nation at a minus-18. In the first half Saturday, the Demons forced three turnovers, but could only turn that total into six points.