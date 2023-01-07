For the second straight home game, scoring didn’t exactly come easily for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
And for the second straight home game, it didn’t matter.
Coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns continued to play better defense and got enough offense to claim a 78-70 victory over Georgia State on Saturday at the Cajundome.
“It’s good getting these two home wins and protecting the home court,” senior guard Jalen Dalcourt said. “It’s just energy. I feel like when we play with energy, we can defend anybody and everything is going to take care of itself when we do it on the defensive end.
“I think that’s really showed the last two games. Our energy has been up on defense. We’ve been really active.”
That defense played a big role in limiting Georgia State to 26 points in the first half to help UL build a 41-26 halftime edge. The visiting Panthers cut that lead to as low as five at 50-45 with 13:42 left, but no closer than that.
“We knew they were going to come back at halftime,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They were down 19 at Monroe and got it to two.
“They’ve got an athletic group and I thought they played really well tonight.”
Georgia State certainly did plenty early in both halves to slow UL’s offense.
“Early, they just got after us,” Marlin said. “They were up in us and made us uncomfortable and that’s what we’re trying to do to them. That got us off to a slow start offensively. It took us a while to get in a rhythm.”
Dalcourt played a big role in finally making that happen. The former Lafayette High standout hit a trio of 3-pointers and added a nifty driving layup to give him 11 points in the first half.
“I wanted to come off the bench and be really aggressive,” Dalcourt said. “I think that’s been my role this year – just coming off the bench and bringing energy and bring real aggressive.
“Just keep it simple, play within the offense and take the open shot.”
The other big part of UL’s offense was free throw shooting. As a team, the Cajuns hit 22 of 30 attempts at the line.
Jordan Brown led the way by making eight of 10 tries on his way to scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds in 33 minutes.
“I think it’s just focusing more when I’m in the gym,” Brown said. “We emphasize knocking down the free throws. We all shoot free throws throughout the practice, just kind of locking in at that time and I think it’s starting to show up in the games.”
But it wasn’t an easy 16 points for Brown, who at times just couldn’t seem to get a shot to fall, finishing 4-of-12 from the field.
“I felt like it would have been even more frustrating if I didn’t have guys like J-Dal knocking down shots,” Brown said. “Regardless if the shots are falling or not, they helped and picked us up.”
In addition to Dalcourt, the Cajuns’ effort was also bolstered by Joe Charles off the bench with eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Greg Williams also contributed 11 points and three rebounds.
That teamwork proved critical again Saturday as UL opponents focus heavily on stifling Brown’s offense in the lane.
“Everybody on our team is starting to get going,” Brown said. “We’re all figuring it out. It’s going to be a real pick-your-poison type thing. One night, he (Dalcourt) might come in and hit five or six 3s. That’s because they might be focused on crowding the paint.
“Other times, because they start hitting and it’s going to spread everything out and I’ll be able to operate more.”
The other factor helping the Cajuns win again was only committing 10 turnovers. It was the fourth straight Sun Belt play UL had fewer turnovers than its opponent.
The Cajuns are now 12-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.
“I think this is a big confidence booster,” Dalcourt said. “I think we showed we can play for 40 minutes for two games. That was our biggest thing to get better at. For a couple games, we’d only show up for 20 minutes.
“Now we’re able to play for both 20-minute halves and just get better and better.”
Add the fact Georgia Southern and ULM both lost Saturday, now all Sun Belt teams have at least one loss through four playing dates.
“We’re 2-2 in the league,” Marlin said. “Just like everywhere, everybody expects you’re going to win every game. It’s difficult at times. This week, we had great practices.
“We come home and win two. Now we’ve got to go on the road and make something up. We’re 2-2 and we’re a game out of front place. That’s the way we look at it.”