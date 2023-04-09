This one was more like UL coach Gerry Glasco expected this weekend when he warned his Ragin’ Cajuns to prepare for games where one run might be enough.
As it turned out, his Cajuns got two and it indeed was enough for a 2-0 victory over South Alabama on Sunday at Lamson Park.
"It was a lot of fun," Glasco said. "I told the girls that I expected a dogfight today. It's just kind of how the game works. We had two good games yesterday and they're a great program and have a lot of proud and a great coach over there. You knew they were going to come out today and fight hard."
The win secured the Sun Belt series of the visiting Jaguars and improved UL to 30-10 overall and 11-1 in league play. The Cajuns are now in sole possession of first place in the softball race, just ahead of Marshall at 9-1 and Troy in the third spot at 9-2.
Next up for the Cajuns will be a five-game road trip in Texas, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Baylor in Waco before going to Texas A&M on Wednesday.
South Alabama dropped to 25-13 and 8-4 in league play in fourth place.
"I told them yesterday that we played 12 innings and 11 of them were great," Glasco said. "One we just failed miserably in and we don't want to repeat that. They took that to heart and we played great again today."
UL’s offense was provided by a pair of solo home runs. Kylei Griffin got it started with a two-out solo home run to leftcenter in the second inning.
In the third inning, Karly Heath followed with a one-out home run over the scoreboard in right.
Three UL pitchers made sure those two runs were enough.
Meghan Schorman only lasted one inning, allowing three hits, a walk and hit a batter. When she hit Stephanie Gonzalez to put runners on first and second base to lead off the second, Sam Landry entered the game.
"It's been really fun," Landry said. "It's fun to go into a game when you know your team is going to have your back. I love going in having my pitcher's back. I have a lot of confidence going in. We're on a roll right now, so we just have to keep it up."
Landry hit the first batter to load the bases with no outs and then got out of the jam with two line outs and a ground out.
"She showed some toughness again today," Glasco said of Landry. "Her last four outings have been phenomenal - just what we've been looking for. She's just a sophomore. She's so good that sometimes you forget she's young, but she's really growing as a pitcher right now and that's really exciting to see."
That second-inning escape followed a first-inning defensive gem as well with Mihyia Davis throwing a runner out at the plate.
"I think it's just locking down," Landry said of escaping jams. "I want to get my team out of it. I know from the get-go I'm supposed to be locked in like when the bases are loaded, but there's something about runners being on. I have to have my team's back. I know they're (temmates) going to score, so I'm going to do what I have to do to keep it at zero."
The Jaguars didn’t mount another serious scoring threat the rest of the contest.
Landry pitched until the seventh inning, giving up only one hit and striking out three in five innings to move her record to 11-4.
After she hit Emma Kropp to lead of the seventh, Kandra Lamb came on to collect her second save of the season with a perfect inning, including two strikeouts.
"Landry coming in in relief of Schorman and having her back and then Kandra Lamb coming in in relief of Landry and having her back, just really good team stuff," Glasco said.