No. 20-ranked Florida State is one of the hottest teams in the country.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns found out the hard way in a 49-17 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.
"They're as good as I thought they were," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. "Going into a game like that, not only are they talented, but they're playing really well right now and they're playing with some confidence.
"They've got really good players that when you get in one-on-one situations, they make it hard to win."
The Cajuns fell to 5-6 overall and now must defeat Texas State in San Marcos next Saturday to earn bowl eligibility, while the Seminoles are riding a four-game winning streak at 8-3.
"They came out ready to play," Desormeaux said. "When you come out, you hope you can kind of catch them sleeping a little bit and go have some success and kind of jump out on them, but they did a really good job offensively early."
The total blowout began on the first drive and never really relented.
It was eight plays and 75 yards on the first one and eight plays and 65 yards on the second one. Touchdown runs of 13 yards from Treshaun Ward and a 3-yard Jordan Travis run made it 14-0 midway through the first.
Travis ended the next drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Seminoles 164 yards in three drives.
With starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge out for the rest of the season, backup Chandler Fields had trouble getting the offense going against the No. 2 rated pass defense in the country.
Fields was 19-for-36 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
"Yes, Chandler's been preparing well," Desormeaux said on Fields being ready. "Chandler's worked hard. He's been the backup and he's embraced that role. He's done a great job working the last number of weeks. Today, he did play well in the second half - in spots - and we're going to need him to play well moving forward for us to finish this year the way we want to."
The only kind of success the Cajuns had was in the running game.
Freshman Dre’lyn Washington showed a few positive signs with 57 yards on 10 carries in helping the Cajuns rush for 132 yards as a team.
UL did cross midfield on it second drive, but turned it over on downs when a fourth-and-2 run was reviewed to be short.
By the time the Seminoles scored touchdowns on their final two drives of the half – a Ward 1-yard run and a Malik McClain 9-yard catch – Florida State owned a 318-48 edge in total yards with 3:14 left in the first half.
The Cajuns’ offense collected four first downs on its final drive of the second quarter. A 23-yard completion to Michael Jefferson got UL to the FSU 1. But the Cajuns had to settle for a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half for a 35-3 deficit.
"The first half was tough," Desormeaux said. "We didn't get anything going until that last drive. It was brutal.
"You really wanted to play well and get a little momentum in the second half, so you can feel a little bit better about the things you're doing. I think that's important for us to have finished the game better than it started."
The Seminoles played backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker in the second half.
Travis finished the game 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and more impressively rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Rodemaker wasted no time making an impact, hitting Kentron Poitier for 45 yards to the UL 16 to set up yet another touchdown drive for the Seminoles to make it 42-3 early in the third quarter.
The Cajuns finally got into the end zone with 11:07 left to play with a 12-play, 64-yard drive in 4:44. A 30-yard completion to Jamel Bell got the Cajuns to the 4, before Fields hit Jefferson for a nifty 5-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to make it 49-10.
Fields added a 4-yard touchdown run late to make it 49-17, but it was way too little, way too late.
In the end, the Cajuns were outgained 440-291, giving up 251 yards on the ground.
"We're playing long fields and the penalties didn't help," Desormeaux said. "You've got to get in a rhythm, you've got to drive and you've got to finish drives and we just couldn't do that early on."