It was a mixed bag for the UL women's basketball team in its Saturday afternoon game against Louisiana Christian at the Cajundome.
The Ragin' Cajuns got the win, their fourth in a row, and they got off to a fast start, which is something coach Garry Brodhead has been emphasizing.
The Cajuns also finished strong as well, with a 12-0 run in a 62-46 win.
But the in-between time wasn't up to par for Brodhead.
"You get a 20-point lead and then all of a sudden, it's down to eight points from substituting players," he said. "But we just have to get better, and that's on me as a coach. I have to make sure these kids are doing a better job in practice."
UL (5-4) was dominant early on, building a 12-1 lead on 5-of-10 shooting. Louisiana Christian answered with a 10-0 run to climb within 12-11 as UL went through nearly a six-minute scoring drought.
The Cajuns closed the second quarter with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 41-26 at halftime. Sherry Porter had a hot hand in the first half, scoring nine of UL's first 16 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
The Wildcats (3-5) strung together another 12-0 run to reduce their deficit to 50-46 on a 3-pointer by Olivia Scott. UL dismissed any thoughts of an upset by scoring the final 12 points.
"It's a lesson learned that we can't take anybody for granted," Brodhead said. "On paper, we got the win, but did we really play to our potential? We're always looking to grow and get better. We want to get better every game. I don't think we made that move today."
Tamera Johnson led the Cajuns with 17 points. Porter added 14 and Destiny Rice scored 10 points.
UL scored 31 points off 31 turnovers and recorded 15 steals.
"Our defense created some offense," Brodhead said. "That's part of our game."
Brodhead's spirits were lifted by the actions of some of his veteran players.
"As the game was going on, I thought we might not be really into the game mentally, but I listened to some of the older kids coaching some of the younger kids," he said. "It was impressive how some of our players were locked in."
At the same time, there was cause for concern.
"One thing I always promise our fans is that we'll always play hard," he said. "I'm not saying we didn't play hard tonight, but I don't think we played that smart.
"How do you handle that? I don't know. That's one of the things we have to get a handle on so we play to our potential in conference play."