UL senior starting pitcher Meghan Schorman made sure there wasn’t much drama in Saturday’s first game against Appalachian State at Lamson Park.
The No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t quite as fortunate in the nightcap.
After defeating the Mountaineers 4-0 in the opener, Schorman suddenly was thrown into the middle of a frantic ending to the third game of the series.
With the Cajuns trying to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam, Mary Pierce Barnes delivered a two-run single to center to help Appalachian State salvage a game with a 5-3 win over the Cajuns.
"We just played a really immature game," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "You’ve got a chance to sweep at home. We come out and give them three runs in the first inning with no outs. We were not ready. You’ve got to be ready. We just played a really immature game I thought."
UL still won its 75th consecutive Sun Belt series but fell to 23-10 on the season.
"Meghan was one pitch away from getting out of it," Glasco said. "I thought she had the kid. She had a good rise ball. The kid just got it."
The Cajuns now will hit the road to open a three-game series against James Madison at 1 p.m. Friday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Schorman delivered a dominant performance in the first game Saturday, retiring 12 straight batters in the second half of the game until a two-out infield single in the seventh. Appalachian State didn’t reach second base in the game.
In seven innings, the senior right-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out seven on 100 pitches.
The offense wasn’t as dynamic as Schorman was in the circle.
The first real threat came in the fourth inning when Karly Heath singled and Lauren Allred walked to open the inning. Still, it required a two-out, two-run double to center by pinch-hitter Sophie Piskos to make it 2-0. Piskos has now driven in 10 runs over her first six Sun Belt games.
That’s all Schorman needed, but UL gave her two insurance runs to work with in the sixth.
Heath walked and scored on Allred’s RBI triple to deep center. Pinch-hitter Kayla Falterman squeezed home the fourth run.
The lack of hitting became an issue for the Cajuns in the nightcap.
After not scoring any runs over the first two games of the series, the Mountaineers had three runs after just three batters in game three. UL starter Sam Landry walked the leadoff batter before Sidney Martin singled to set up Taylor Thorp’s three-run home run to left.
"We got behind and we didn’t respond quickly," Glasco said. "We had the bases loaded (in first inning) and we didn’t score. If we could have even got one right to get some momentum back.
"We finally battled and tied it and then we had a one-out walk. You can’t have walks in that inning. We get a walk and then we make an error."
Landry settled down to go 4⅔ innings, giving up six hits with one walk and striking out five.
The Cajuns got a little closer with two runs in the third. Mihyia Davis and Heath led off with singles and scored on a Piskos RBI single and Jourdyn Campbell’s squeeze bunt.
In the sixth, Piskos led off with a single and scored on Alexa Langeliers’ game-tying RBI single to center.
Laney Credeur singled to center, but Langeliers was easily thrown out at the plate to keep the game tied.
Kandra Lamb hoped to finish out the game in the circle for UL, but a walk and two errors behind her in the seventh chased her for Schorman.
"We finally battled and tied it and then we had a one-out walk," Glasco said. "You can’t have walks in that inning. We get a walk and then we make an error."
Barnes made the Cajuns pay dearly for those miscues with that single on a 2-2 pitch for the game-winning runs.
"We’ve got to find the best combination," Glasco said. "From here on, I’ll settle down. I’ll settle the lineup now. I thought we could win and we were winning. Now that we’ve lost, I’ll settle it. I have to."