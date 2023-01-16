It hasn't exactly been a pleasure cruise.
Each of UL’s two road opponents this past weekend committed fewer turnovers. ULM actually had 10 fewer.
And both teams shot the ball well with South Alabama going way out of character by making 55.9% from the field and 45% from 3-point land.
Each time, though, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns had a solution to cover up a few lingering shortcomings.
That’s why UL (14-4) has now won four straight games and is currently involved in a six-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt standings at 4-2, despite an 0-2 start.
“We’re a third of the way through,” Marlin said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “We’ve got six weeks before and then we’ll go to Pensacola. So put on your seat belt, it’s going to be a fast ride.
“Every game is important. Every game matters. At the end, the seeding will be important because it determines matchups for the conference tournament.”
The biggest part of UL’s method of victory is impressive shooting figures.
The Cajuns shot 61.5% from the field against ULM and 57.4% from the field at South Alabama on Saturday.
“The team is playing well,” Marlin said. “It’s playing with some rhythm and we just have to keep our head down and work.”
For the season, UL leads the Sun Belt in field goal shooting (49.8), which is also good for 11th nationally.
The Cajuns also lead the Sun Belt from 3-point land (39.7), which stands 10th nationally.
The Cajuns are also 25th nationally in scoring offense.
“That needs to be talked about,” Marlin said of UL’s lofty shooting percentages. “I mean that’s impressive. Our guys have worked on that. They’re shooting right now getting ready.”
It goes deeper than that, though.
The Cajuns are also covered up recent turnover issues with backup point guard Michael Thomas missing five games on the boards.
UL leads the Sun Belt in rebounding margin. The Cajuns outboarded ULM 39-23 last Thursday.
Moreover, point guard Themus Fulks is seventh nationally with 6.3 assists per game and has played fewer minutes than the six players above him.
“He’s done a really good job,” Marlin said of Fulks. “He loves to compete and loves to win. He’s carried a lot of the load. We hope to have Mike back this week.”
If Thomas can return for Thursday’s 7 p.m. road trip to Arkansas State and/or Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Texas State, Fulks’ burden would be lighter and perhaps UL’s turnovers will go back down.
Of course, so much of the team’s shooting exploits begin with the ability to funnel the offense through 6-foot-11 forward Jordan Brown.
Not only is Brown averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, his assist totals have risen recently with five dishes at ULM and six more at South Alabama.
“He was strong with the ball I thought (on road trip),” Marlin said. “He had a couple turnovers, but he’s done a good job with it. When they collapse, he’s able to kick if out. That’s one of the reasons our 3-point shooters have done such a good job. They’ve had some wide-open looks.”
The team's depth also has been displayed in the four-game winning streak, particularly with the play of Joe Charles, who scored 25 points in the two recent road wins.
"Joe’s come on like we knew he could when we recruited him," Marlin said. "He does so many things outside of scoring. When he gets you a dozen points, that’s just a bonus."
Marlin said the team's depth has afforded his staff more options than is often possible with a key floor leader like Thomas missing for two straight weekends.
"It’s nice," he said. "We can go two-deep at every position depending on how guys are playing with foul trouble.
"Lot of different depth and versatility … gives us more options."