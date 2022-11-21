It’s not something the UL Ragin’ Cajuns can afford to focus on this week.
If coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns lose to Texas State for the first time in their 10 all-time meetings, none of these big-picture bowl issues will matter.
But if UL makes it 10-for-10 against the Bobcats, then it’ll be important for other teams around the country to cooperate with the Cajuns’ goal of playing in a bowl game.
“Obviously playing for bowl eligibility,” Desormeaux said. “The thing for our team this week is, it’s the playoffs. You’ve got to win to have a chance to get in.
“If you don’t, then you’re sitting around watching everybody else play and that’s certainly not what we want to do.”
There’s never a guarantee that six wins will earn you a bowl berth. It’s not an automatic entry.
So what is the big picture looking like entering this weekend’s games?
After Saturday’s games, 39 teams have been officially eliminated from bowl eligibility, and 73 teams have already notched at least six wins.
That leaves 17 teams fighting for the nine remaining spots.
Well, actually it’s really 13 teams battling for the last seven spots.
That’s because of two matchups this week.
On Tuesday, Ball State plays Miami of Ohio. Both are 5-6, so one will be in and one out.
On Saturday, Appalachian State (6-5) is at Georgia Southern (5-6). The winner will be in and the loser out, because the Mountaineers must get to seven wins because of two FCS wins.
The really good news for UL’s cause is matchups across the country.
In ACC play, Georgia Tech (5-6) is one win shy, but the Jackets are playing Georgia and Miami (5-6) is hosting Pittsburgh (7-4).
In the Big 10, Michigan State (5-6) also needs a win, but travels to Penn State (9-2).
In the SEC, Auburn (5-6) must beat Alabama (9-2), and Missouri (5-6) would need to beat Arkansas (6-5) and Vanderbilt (5-6) plays Tennessee (9-2).
In Conference USA, UTEP (5-6) will also require a pretty sizable upset at UTSA (9-2) Saturday.
In other words, if there are no upsets in four of those matchups and UL wins, the Cajuns are in great shape.
Well, basically.
There are a few potentially dicey scenarios to know about.
One involved Buffalo (5-5), which hosts Kent State (4-7) in its finale and had a game against Akron postponed this past weekend. If Buffalo wins, it may need to make up that game.
Even more interesting, though, is Army. The Black Knights are 4-6, but are scheduled to play Massachusetts (1-10) Saturday and then Navy (4-7).
Both are winnable. A sweep does get Army to 6-6 and the service academies do have a tie-in with the Independence Bowl.
The tricky part comes with the fact that Army doesn’t actually play Navy until Dec. 10 – six days after the bowl matchups are going to be announced.
So would the bowls hold for the result of that game? Would there be a conditional opponent on hold? Or could Army get a special waiver?
That’s certainly something for UL fans to keep an eye on.
The Independence Bowl was at UL’s win over Georgia Southern and the Cure Bowl had a representative in Tallahassee.
Again, the math seems to indicate the Cajuns are in good shape, as long as there aren’t a rash of upsets.
The toughest part should be the Cajuns simply beating Texas State.