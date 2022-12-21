There weren’t many secrets when it came to UL’s approach to the early signing period that began Wednesday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns believe in recruiting high school players, so 19 of the 22 players signed Wednesday were from the prep ranks.
The roster was in dire need of future prospects in the trenches, so offensive linemen were signed and five more on the defensive line.
But that doesn't mean there wasn't one surprise Wednesday.
One day after releasing on social media that he was waiting until February to sign, St. Martinville wide receiver Harvey Broussard flipped from his Memphis commitment to sign with the Cajuns.
“The first thing you realize is how great of a kid he is,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of Broussard. “Just happy-go-lucky, smile on his face, loves football, loves to compete.
“His playmaking ability and just his competitive nature, he’s a no-brainer for us and has been for a long time.”
While nine of the 22 signees were from Louisiana, Broussard was UL’s only Acadiana area signee.
“He and I have a great relationship and we just kind of walked through this thing together,” UL recruiting and offensive coordinator Tim Leger said.
UL receiver Michael Jefferson opted out of the Independence Bowl and Kyren Lacy transferred to LSU last offseason, so Broussard adds to a group of four signees at receiver.
“He’s an NFL player,” Leger said of Broussard. “He’s Michael Jefferson. That’s what he is and having M.J. here, you’re able to make those comps.”
In talking to Broussard, however, Leger said: “He (Jefferson) wasn’t even you in high school and look where he is now.”
Also helping to beef up the receiver room were AJ Jayroe (6-4, 190), Tavion Smith (6-3, 205) and KeDarius Wade (6-4, 195).
“You’ve got to have some guys regardless if they’re covered that they’re really not covered,” Leger said. “They’re able to separate with height, length, play strength, and everybody we signed in this class has the ability to do that.”
Smith was among the top-50 junior-college receivers nationally and is a perfect replacement for Lacy, Leger said, while Wade is a “freaky athlete at 6-4 in the mold of where M.J. was.”
While Broussard added flash to the class, the focus was mainly in the trenches.
“This year, a huge point of emphasis was O-line, D-line and rebuilding the numbers there,” Desormeaux said. “We were thin, particularly on the offensive line even going into this year and on the D-line, we’re losing some really good players.”
Cooper Fordham of Jacksonville, Florida, figures to compete for playing time at center quickly. His father played in the NFL and his relationship with former UL quarterback Jake Delhomme aided in the Cajuns signing him.
John Bragg of Austin, Texas, and Xzavier Brown of Arkansas are tackles, while E.D. White’s Matthew Broussard could play tackle or guard.
“Bragg is going to remind you of what Nate Thomas is now,” Leger said. “That’s what Bragg is. He’s a finisher. He’s a lot further along than Nate was when he got here.”
On the defensive line, Mason Clinton (6-5, 270) is “huge, young and has a lot of upside.” Defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan compared his body type to Andre Landry.
“The kid is very focused, loves football, comes from a good family, and he’s very excited to be coming here,” Morgan said. “He’s an amazing kid. He was on the phone with coach Des when he offered him, crying and saying this school is going to change his life — him and his family.”
Chase Edwards (6-7, 250) is more of a replacement for Andre Jones on the edge, while Zavion Coleman (6-2, 270) of Picayune, Miss., has only played football for two years.
Also a development prospect, Lance Williams of Holy Cross is still 17, but Desormeaux described him as “explosive, athletic and dynamic.”
There were only two linebackers in the class, both Louisiana prospects in Micah Johnson of Parkview Baptist and Daylon Sibley of Lake Charles College Prep.
“He (Johnson) is smart and big, reminds me of a Kris Moncrief,” Morgan said. “He’s a bigger, longer kid who really loves football.”
Sibley (6-0, 210) is a “sideline-to-sideline guy.”
Shreveport’s Kody Jackson is the only safety.
“He plays man coverage on defense at safety, which is hard to find on high school tape but he does it,” Desormeaux said. “He plays the middle of the field, he plays the alley, he runs, he tackles, he makes plays on the ball. He’s a really good baseball player. His centerfield background shows up tracking the ball down.”
The only true running back in the class is Riverside Academy’s Elijah Davis, who rushed for 1,963 yards and 34 touchdowns this season.
Leger said Davis was one of the signees he was most concerned about heading into signing day.
“We beat a lot of people to sign him,” Leger said.