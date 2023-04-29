The No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns secured another Sun Belt series win in style with a combined no-hitter in a 2-1 win over Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, to open a Saturday doubleheader.
That was followed by the series finale when the teams were tied at 5-5 after just one inning. The Cajuns then put up four runs in the top of the fifth on their way to a 10-6 win to complete the series sweep.
UL now stands at 39-13 overall and 19-2 in league play, while the Chanticleers dropped to 33-18 and 9-12.
Meghan Schorman started Saturday’s first game in the circle, but she was pulled after 1⅓ innings following two walks and a hit batsman.
Senior right-hander Kandra Lamb came on and dominated the rest of the way, allowing no runs on no hits with no walks and striking out three to improve to 7-1 on the season. She retired all 17 batters she faced.
The Chanticleers scored a run without a hit in the second inning when Iyanla DeJesus walked, advanced on a walk and a hit batsmen, then scored on Libby Pippen's sacrifice fly.
That came after the Cajuns scored two runs in the top of the second inning. Lauren Allred reached on an error, advanced on a single by Sophie Piskos and scored on Laney Credeur's RBI single.
Karly Heath got the second run home with a sacrifice fly.
Saturday's opener was a dramatic shift from Friday's 11-0 run-rule victory for the Cajuns to open the series. Piskos and Allred led that offensive charge. Piskos was 2 for 3 with a triple, homer and four RBIs, while Allred was 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
In the series finale, the Cajuns had to rely on their offense like they did Friday night.
The five-run first was powered by Alexa Langeliers' RBI single, Heath's two-run triple and Victoria Valdez's run-scoring single.
Taking a 6-5 lead into the fifth, UL added four to take control of the game. Allred walked, Heath singled and Jourdyn Campbell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Maddie Hayden doubled home a pair, and a Coastal Carolina throwing error allowed two more runs to score.
Mihyia Davis was 3 for 4 in the win, while Heath was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Cajuns required four pitchers to get through the high-scoring game. Chloe Riassetto allowed one run on three hits, no walks and two strikeouts in 2⅔ innings.
Schorman got the final five outs to collect her first save of the season.