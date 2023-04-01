It’s hard to figure out the first two games of UL’s Sun Belt Conference home weekend series against Appalachian State.
Coming into the series, the Mountaineers’ pitching staff has a team ERA of 7.94 with a horrible WHIP of 1.85.
Specifically to Saturday’s game two, opposing batters were hitting .348 against App State starter Bradley Wilson.
Yet after limiting the red-hot Ragin’ Cajuns – coming off scoring 43 runs the previous weekend at South Alabama – to two runs Friday, the Mountaineers won the series with an 8-5 victory Saturday thanks to seven solid innings on the mound again.
“Last week, it felt easy to us,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “This week, it feels like we’re pulling teeth at the dentist’s office. You just have to stay the course and keep playing. It’s the same game you played when you were 12. You just have to play fast, hard and loose. I think we’re trying too hard in some spots.
“Those guys are playing good. You can’t take anything away from them.”
With one out in the eighth, the Cajuns only had two hits in the game and six for the two games, before John Taylor followed singles by Carson Roccaforte and Julian Brock with a three-run home run.
The Cajuns fell to 18-9 overall and 5-3 in league play, while App State improved to 15-10 and 6-2.
”I think they’ve done a good job,” Deggs said. “We’re just not functioning great right now and that’s baseball. You go through ebbs and flows, but you hope to be able to at least catch a break and sustain something. What they’ve done a nice job of is not letting us grab any traction.
“We tried to grab some there (in last two innings) and just weren’t able to cash in.”
Moreover, UL starter Jackson Nezuh had been on a roll after a slow start to the season. Three batters into the game, Luke Drumheller was smashing a three-run home run for a quick 3-0 lead.
The Mountaineers’ bats scratched another run in the second on a Nezuh balk and then two more in the fifth. Xavier Moronto singled, Austin St. Laurent doubled and Hayden Cross singled home one run. The second run came off a fielder’s choice grounder by Golston Gillespie.
“We’ve got to eliminate the first inning and the second,” Deggs said. “If you can take back a couple inning in this series, we probably win both games by a couple of runs. But that’s just baseball. It’s nice to battle back, but we shouldn’t put ourselves in that situation.”
Drumheller finished 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Xavier Moronta was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Austin St. Laurent was 2-for-5 as well.
“They’re old,” Deggs said. “If you look at that lineup, it’s senior, senior, senior. They’re doing a good job. We’ve got to play better.”
UL attempted to scratch back, but again, just struggled to get many hits against what was supposed to be a vulnerable App State pitching staff. Despite only getting five hits through the first five innings, UL did manage to score a pair of runs.
Julian Brock was hit by a pitch with one out and scored on Conor Higgs’ sacrifice fly to right in the second.
One inning later, Max Marusak’s fly ball to left was dropped for a two-base miscue. Ben Robichaux quickly scored him on a ground out following a passed ball to cut App State’s lead to 4-2 at the time.
Nezuh was yanked in the fifth inning, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits, one walk and striking out five in 4.1 innings.
Nezuh entered the game with an ERA of 7.71 and it climbed to 8.15 in the loss.
David Christie replaced him and lasted 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.
Southpaw Trey LaFleur then made his debut on the mound and struck out two in a scoreless inning. LaFleur lasted 1.1 innings, getting the first two strikeouts of his Cajun career but walked three.
Wilson ended up lasting six innings for the Mountaineers and only allowed one earned run on two hits. In moving his record to 2-2 on the season, he walked two and struck out six in throwing 102 pitches to lower his ERA to 8.46.
Collin Welch wasn’t able to finish the game, running into the trouble in the person of a Taylor three-run bomb in the eighth. He gave up those three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.2 innings.
Dante Chirico came on to end the threat in the eighth with a strikeout.
“That’s the thing about this league, it’s a 30-game battle,” Deggs said. “It’s not won or lost this weekend.”
Golston Gillespie got an insurance run in the ninth with a two-out solo homer.
Jackson Steensma pitched the ninth to record his fifth save of the season, having to strand the bases loaded with one out to do so.
“I’m not one to make any excuses,” said Deggs of playing with shortstop Kyle DeBarge for a few weeks. “But it speaks to how critical one player or two players are. It would be nice to have (reliever Dylan) Theut and DeBo, but we don’t. Our job is to figure out a way to win without them.”