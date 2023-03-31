UL’s postgame team huddle might have been the shortest of the season. There wasn’t a whole lot to review.
It was an ugly offensive performance with the Ragin’ Cajuns striking out 18 times in a 3-2 loss to Appalachian State on Friday at Russo Park.
“It’s a crazy game,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “We were blowing the roof off the place last weekend and then come out and lay an egg tonight. You just never know. You just have to show up the same dude every day.”
The Cajuns dropped to 18-8 overall and 5-2 in league play, while the Mountaineers improved to 14-10 and 5-2 as well. Game two of the series is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
ASU starter Xander Hamilton set the tone with six two-run innings with four walks and 13 strikeouts.
“I think the story of the night was our lack of offense and their pitching,” Deggs said. “Those guys, they pitched the baseball extremely well. They beat us up with the fastball all night. Obviously, that’s something we work very, very hard on. Strikeouts snowballed on us. We just didn’t do a very good job of putting the ball in play.
“They found the bottom of our order three times in a row. We just couldn’t reach base to set it up for the top.”
Hamilton threw 115 pitches and only allowed four hits. He was followed by Skylar Brooks for two shutout innings and Jackson Steensma got his fourth save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth.
“He’s a momentum-related guy and they did, they fed off of it,” Deggs said of Hamilton. “The thing about it is, you have to be able to turn the tide on that and we just never could.”
The Mountaineers got a run in the first and two more in the third off UL starter Jake Hammond. Xavier Moronta led off with a single and eventually scored on Hayden Cross’s ground out to first with one out.
In the third, Hammond walked in a run with the bases loaded and also hit a batter to force in the third run.
The Cajujns got a run in the first and the fourth. Ben Robichaux led off with a walk and stole second. He eventually scored on a caught stealing.
In the fourth, John Taylor led off with a double and scored on Carson Roccaforte’s RBI single to center, but the Cajuns only got one more hit the rest of the way.
“Just short memory,” Deggs said. “That’s the biggest thing about a hitter. It’s so difficult that you just have to bounce back. In ’14, we struck out 17 times in a game and we struck out 18 tonight. Every day I a new day.”
The lone bright spot for the Cajuns was the relief work from Ben Tate, who had the longest outing of his career.
In 4.2 inning, the southpaw allowed just one hit, walked none and struck out two.
“That’s back-to-back, so I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Deggs said. “I was very encouraged by it.
“Yeah, I think he is a starter. We’ll see if he can develop a changeup down the road, but I think he’s definitely a starter down the road.”