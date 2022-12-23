SHREVEPORT — The UL Ragin' Cajuns did just about everything they needed to do in order to pull off an upset over the high-flying Houston Cougars in frigid temperatures at Friday's Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
Except one thing.
Fumbling wasn't part of the plan, and two critical fumbles proved costly in a heartbreaking 23-16 loss to Houston.
The second Chris Smith fumble came at the Houston 4 with 8:32 left to play to halt a potential go-ahead scoring drive for the Cajuns.
Two drives later, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune impacted the game with his legs and his right arm, leading the Cougars to a 92-yard scoring drive for the Cougars' only lead of the entire freezing cold day.
The game-winning drive ended with 12-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell with 20 seconds left to play.
Ironically, UL's defense had limited Dell to six receptions for 44 yards in the game, but the All-American receiver still got two touchdowns.
Tune finished 19-of-28 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Even more important, Tune added 45 yards rushing on 11 carries and it was better than that, because NCAA rules still take away rushing yards for sacks.
UL's season ends 6-7 with the bitter loss, while Houston improved to 8-5.
The Cajuns finished the game minus-3 in turnover margin.
The Cajuns’ offense couldn’t have executed much better in the first half.
Fields opened the game by orchestrating a 15-play, 75-yard drive in 7:21 to grab the early 7-0 lead.
Fields was 7-of-8 passing on the drive for 51 yards and also ran for 11 more. He ended the stellar possession with a scrambling 4-yard pass to tight end Johnny Lumpkin with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
A dropped pass halted UL’s next drive, but the Cajuns picked up 39 yards one drive later on seven plays to get a 42-yard field goal from Kenny Almendares for a 10-0 lead with 9:35 in the second quarter.
Those two drives were amplified by the Cajuns’ defense making life difficult for Houston’s explosive offense. The Cougars averaged 37.2 points a game this season, but punted on two of their first three drives and UL’s defense stuffed Houston on fourth-and-2 from the UL 32.
Ironically, just when UL’s sideline finally got a holding call in Houston’s offensive line on its next drive, the Cougars’ passing game came to life despite first-and-20. Clayton Tune hit Jayce Rogers for 30 and then Kesean Carter for 33 and a touchdown one play later. Keeping against a strong wind, though, the extra point was botched and UL maintained a 13-6 lead with 3:00 left in the first half.
With Houston’s offense confident for the first time all day and getting the second-half kickoff, it was critical the Cajuns’ offense at least run clock on the ensuing possession.
Fields and Company did better than that, driving 83 yards on 13 plays in 2:58 to get a 22-yard Almendares field goal with two seconds left until intermission.
It was actually the third field goal of the game for Almendares, who made his second 42-yard field goal three plays after Eric Garror’s 33-yard punt return got UL to the Houston 27.
Still, Houston carried some offensive momentum into the second half. The Cougars only had two yards rushing in the first half, but came out running it in the second half with 42 yards on the ground to ignite a 13-play, 70-yard drive in 5:33.
A 2-yard TD pass to Nathaniel Dell finished off the drive and the extra point cut UL’s lead to 16-13 with 9:21 left in the third.
Making matters worse, Chris Smith followed a 15-yard completion to Lance LeGendre by fumbling at the UL 36. Instead of giving up the lead, however, UL’s defense stuffed Brandon Campbell on a fourth-and-1 try from the Cajuns’ 4 with 4:54 left in the third quarter.
UL’s defense pulled off another Houdini act by limiting Houston to a 19-yard field goal four plays into the fourth quarter. A pass interference flag on the Cajuns had given the Cougars a first-and-goal from the UL 2 situation, but an incomplete pass and two no gains on running plays forced the field goal attempt.