As it turned out, it wasn’t the turnovers forced or even an extremely low shooting percentage.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns just couldn’t stop the offensive onslaught of the No. 7-ranked Texas Longhorns in a 100-72 loss Wednesday at the Moody Center in Austin.
The Longhorns (10-1) shot an impressive 58.1% from the field in the victory, scoring 57 points in the first half.
Texas also made 54.5% of its 22 attempts from 3-point land, while also making 16 of its 17 tries from the free throw line.
On the other side, the Cajuns (10-2) settled for 43.9% shooting from the field, as well as just 31.6% from 3-point land and also missed 11 of their 27 attempts at the free throw line.
The Cajuns actually limited their turnovers to 15, one under the Longhorns’ total of 16 and three below what Texas opponents have averaged this season.
UL didn’t own a lead in the game, while Texas led by as much as 38 points at one point.
Bench scoring played a huge role in the game with Arterio Morris leading all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting off the bench in just 17 minutes. The Longhorns outscored UL 50-36 off the bench.
Jordan Brown led UL with 20 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes, while Jalen Dalcourt was the only other double-figure scorer with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr both had 17 points for Texas.