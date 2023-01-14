In the most eventful game of the season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns survived an old-fashioned heavyweight bout on the hardwood with a 79-76 road win over South Alabama at the Mitchell Center.
The victory gave UL a four-game winning streak to improve to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in league play. South Alabama fell to 5-10 overall and 2-4 in Sun Belt play.
The win is UL’s second win against South Alabama in the last six games. The Cajuns now cut the Jaguars’ all-time series lead to 31-29.
The Cajuns will return to play Thursday at Arkansas State.
“We’re glad to get out with a win,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I thought it was a gutsy effort by our guys.”
The seesaw battle was filled with twists and turns through the second half. Tied at 74-all, Joe Charles was credited for two of his career-high 13 points with a goal-tending ruling for a 76-74 Cajuns lead with 1:09 left to play.
Themus Fulks followed with an acrobatic layup with 23.7 seconds for a 78-74 lead. But Isaiah Moore’s jump cut it to two a 78-76 with 16.4 seconds, before the Jaguars forced a turnover in the basket.
South Alabama, though, didn’t take advantage of it by fouling on the rebound attempt after a quick shot was way off the mark.
Incredibly, Terence Lewis missed both free throws, but Greg Williams got the offensive rebound and made one of two free throws with 5.5 seconds left.
Williams finished with 18 points behind 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Charles added seven rebounds to his 13 points.
“He (Charles) was fantastic,” Marlin said. “We’re tickled to death with the way he played.”
Jordan Brown led the Cajuns in scoring with 23 points, along with eight rebounds.
“Jordan did a really good job in the second half,” Marlin said. “(Marshall) Kearing hurt him in the first half and Jordan turned around and took it back at him in the second half.”
The Cajuns shot 57% percent from the field for the game, but was limited to six 3-pointers. Not normally a good 3-point shooting team, the Jaguars nailed nine of them while shooting 56% from the field for the game.
Moore led the Jags with 21 points, followed by Marshall Kearing with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Kearing was filling in for 7-foot center Kevin Samuel – out with an injury – and responded by scoring the Jaguars’ first seven points on his way to a career-high total in points.
The other big boost UL somehow overcame was Judah Brown coming off the bench with a trio of 3-pointers down the stretch in the second half.
Brown’s flurry of bombs spearheaded an 18-3 run the turned a 25-20 UL lead with 5:38 left until intermission to a 38-28 USA lead with 59.1 seconds left.
“I thought we gave a really good effort in the second half,” Marlin said. “The first half didn’t go like we wanted it to. Even in the middle of the second half, they were throwing in 3-pointer after 3-pointer. We were trying to take those away and I thought, ‘You know, why should it not be a one-possession game, because it’s us and the Jags?’”
Williams finally stopped South Alabama’s rally with a 3-pointer with two seconds before the half for a 40-33 deficit.
That sparked UL’s counterpunch with a 15-4 run going into the second half and a 45-44 lead at 15:10 on a Williams steal and layup.
The rest of the game was back-and-forth affair. The lead changed 11 times and was tied seven others.
“That’s what we talked about, just play on,” Marlin said. “Just continue to play, play to the whistle, and that’s what we did.”