Maria Bienvenu was eager to get back competition, and relieved when she finally got the chance.
Bienvenu threw the javelin 168-1 on Saturday — the eight-best toss in the country this season — in one of many highlights for the UL track and field teams at their Louisiana Classics meet this weekend.
Bienvenu was returning to action for the first time since in six months blowing out a ligament in her elbow.
"I had to make it over from the ground up," Bienvenu said of her rehab. "I wasn't sure how it would feel to get out there and cut loose with a throw, but it went fine.
"I threw 168 today and I can build on that. I don't want to get ahead of myself. I want to focus on each day of practice, each meet, each throw."
The Cajuns had much to focus on after two days against statewide competition marked by cold, wet weather. And much to like about the results.
Kennedy London looked in midseason form with a 13.77 to win the women's 100 hurdles, and was part of UL's winning 4x100 (46.34) relay.
"Conditions weren't great," she said. "It was cold. But I had on tights to keep me warm. We worked hard in the fall and we want to follow up on that."
Cajun women won the high jump (Kennedy Washington 5-3.25, tied with teammate Taylor Davis), pole vault (Jordan Brown 10-8.75 to tie with Cameron Martinez) and the 4x400 (3:50.010) and 4x800 relays.
When the Cajun men chase a Sun Belt Conference title later this spring, two of their leaders will likely be Carencro product Trejun Jones and Kashie Crockett.
Jones won the 200 in 20.20 on Saturday, while Crockett ran on the winning 4x100 relay (40.07) with Jones as anchor. Crockett passed on the 200 in deference to the cold.
"I got used to college life, then I was able to relax and have fun," Jones said. "I work hard and this year we're going to make it fun."
"I didn't want to push it in the 200," Crockett said. "Not at this point of the season. I didn't want to pull up."
The Cajuns men's other wins came from Loubert Dagrin and Kai Henley (1-2 in the 110 hurdles at 14.49 and 14.52) Javed Jones (48.47 in the 400), Nick Russell and Timothy Gale (15-1.5 in pole vault), Obdarius Ware (23-4.5 in long jump), Tyren Hannah (159-6 in discus), Payton Chiasson (1:54.78 in the 800) and the 4x400 (3:17.17) and 4x800 (7:46.51) relays.
"It was a good day," UL coach Lon Badeaux said. "A good start."