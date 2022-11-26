It was midway through the fourth quarter and already pretty obvious the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were going to beat Texas State for a 10th straight time to earn bowl eligibility.
Then a special bit of lagniappe transpired.
Starting quarterback Chandler Fields was replaced by true freshman Zeon Chriss.
All he did was complete five of his six passes for 84 yards in orchestrating a 10-play, 84-yard drive in 6:02 to finish off the game’s scoring with a 37-yard TD pass to Lance LeGendre.
“Yeah, how about that, huh?” UL coach Michael Desormeaux laughed. “Zeon came in there and played really well. Zeon really had command of the offense. He made a couple of checks out there and did some things that were pretty veteran to be honest with you.”
Veteran running back Chris Smith wasn’t surprised.
“Those guys are the future of the Ragin’ Cajun football program,” he said. “Those are going to be some really good players. We brought in Zeon, he’s a freshman. If you could see those two practice together, you’d think they’ve been playing this game for five or six years like they’re veterans. Those guys are going to be the future of UL.
“Lance moved to wide receiver and didn’t think it was going to be good for him. It turns out he’s a hell of a player. He can play any position he wants to. Zeon Chriss, he’s a ball player. I love him.”
Seeing LeGendre catch four passes for 81 yards and the touchdown was a perfect topping to the great win for Desormeaux.
“Tonight, I was so fired up for him tonight with the way he played,” Desormeaux said. “The guy’s got tremendous potential. He’s going to be a superstar here. He’s just got to keep growing, keep learning and stick to it.
“He’s going to be special.”
LeGendre began the season as a quarterback, but made the early-season move to wide receiver with slow but steady results.
“That guy’s been through a lot – a lot of ups and downs before he got here and since he’s been here,” Desormeaux said. “Through it all, he’s struggled through it a little bit. There’s been a lot of conversations and just kind of telling him to keep going. and he’s trusted us and he’s done that.”
Garror’s ‘almost’ night
UL senior cornerback Eric Garror had a great night as it was.
He got an interception and the Cajuns got the win to give him one more game to play as a college football player.
But it was almost the best game of his career if he didn’t have a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown call back, or a 74-yard punt return for a score nullified by a flag.
“I was just out there having fun man,” Garror laughed. “Just like our cornerbacks coach said, ‘Go out there and have fun,’ and that’s what I did. The ball just came to me and I tried to make a play.”
The other thing that made Garror’s night unique was the longtime punt returner actually returned kickoffs in Chris Smith’s spot.
“It was pretty good,” Garror said. “I got to take Chris spot a little bit and see how it was. But Chris had to go back, because I had a little problem with my ankle .
I feel like it’s harder, because all 11 players covering the whole field. On punt returns, they’re inside the hashes so there’s more room to go.”
Still running it
Running back Terrence Williams suffered an injury in practice during the week and didn’t dress for Saturday’s game at Texas State.
That put a greater burden on the shoulders of junior Chris Smith and redshirt freshman Dre’lyn Washington.
They both delivered in big ways. Washington finished with 73 yards and a score on 10 carries, while Smith added 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Smith also caught three passes for 36 yards and another score.
“Honestly, we woke up this morning and Dre’lyn was like, ‘Man, I feel good. I might rush for 100 yards today,’” Smith said. “I’m like, ‘Man, let’s just calm down and play the game.’
“If you feel good, I feel good, so let’s go do it. All credit to the O-line. The O-line played really well tonight. It was good to have Carlos Rubio back in the lineup.”
Desormeaux appreciate the efficiency the running game provided.
“Upfront, I thought we IDed things well,” he said. “I thought we did a good job picking up the movement. I thought our backs did a really good job of pressing the blocks. Some of them hit frontside that typically don’t.
“Our tight ends played real well on the edge. We got to some things that worked for us.”