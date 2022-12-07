The UL Ragin' Cajuns will be without quite a few standout performers when they take on the Houston Cougars in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport on Dec. 23.
With their eyes on a potential NFL career, senior linebacker Andre Jones and wide receiver Michael Jefferson won't be participating in the bowl game.
Also, senior defensive lineman Andre Landry won't be eligible to play in the bowl game.
Jones publicly announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday that he is entering the NFL draft.
"I am proud to say I am entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will fulfill a lifelong dream of playing football at the highest level," he said.
The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder from Varnado played defensive end in his first four seasons with the Cajuns. As a linebacker this season, he contributed 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
"Thank you to all of my coaches from my time here at Louisiana," Jones also said in his announcement. "From the beginning, I have grown so much on and off the field. It has been an honor to be coached by you all. I appreciate y’all giving a kid from a small town a chance to chase his dreams.
"To my teammates, I love you all and the journey has been unbelievable. I am happy to have the memories we’ve made and will cherish our friendships forever."
With Jones out, the Cajuns will lean harder on redshirt junior AJ Riley, as well as redshirt freshman Cameron Whitfield and Ja-Marian Peterson at linebacker.
Jefferson had 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Cajuns. With Jefferson not available, UL's offense will lean more on senior receiver John Stephens and redshirt sophomore Lance Legendre.
Landry had 11 tackles in 12 games this season. It was the most games he played in his career with the Cajuns.