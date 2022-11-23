To some, UL’s 49-17 loss at No. 20-ranked Florida State last Saturday may have seemed relatively fruitless.
If there was one player, however, that got plenty out of it, it was likely redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields.
Because of an injury to starter Ben Wooldridge, Fields was forced into duty.
It wasn’t that seeing the field was new to Fields. After all, he began the season as the starter and played in five games prior to a shoulder injury.
Productive or not, though, it was the first time Fields had played four quarters in his collegiate career and the first time in four years overall going back to his high school days at Rummel in Metairie.
“It’s much different,” Fields said. “I hadn’t played a whole game in four years. It was nice. Hopefully, that can stay that way.”
So while two fourth-quarter touchdowns may have seemed insignificant to many, it helped Fields’ confidence heading into Saturday’s all-important season finale at Texas State.
“That was definitely a confidence boost,” Fields said.
Fields finished with a game 19-of-36 passing for 159 yards and a score.
“I was pleased with the way he played especially as the game went on,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “The reality is we’re going to need the guy to go play well for us, continue to make good decisions and put the ball where it needs to go.”
Fields maintains his mind is right heading to Texas.
“I don’t think that I feel much pressure to be honest,” Fields said. “I think as long as we go out there to do our job – all 11 of us do our job each play, I think we’ll be able to get the job done.
“I think it comes down to doing our 1-11th each play and hope for a good outcome.”
Of course, Fields is looking forward to be sharper in his second game back.
“In this game, I hope I can be a little bit more accurate on some of my throws,” he said. “I think I was a little rusty especially in a full-speed game and especially against Florida State like that. We haven’t played anybody like that this year.
“I think this week I need to slow it down a little bit for myself and just get the ball out on time and have the correct footwork.”
Fields said he was preparing for Florida State since the previous Saturday, but wasn’t prepared for what happened in that Tuesday practice.
“It was just a regular day of practice,” It was very normal. Then you see him go down and it’s super quiet - everybody’s on a knee. It was a pretty surreal moment. I’ve never seen anything like that at practice.”
As bizarre as that moment was, Fields said the team’s overall atmosphere hasn’t changed.
“I really don’t think anything has changed,” he said. “I think it’s all been pretty normal. Since he got hurt, it’s been the same exact feeling in the locker room. Nothing has really changed. No one’s like freaked out, none of the coaches are freaked out. It’s pretty even keel.”
Now that he’s got a full game under his belt and the Cajuns aren’t facing one of the nation’s hottest teams, Fields expects what he learned from watching as a seasoned quarterback to pay bigger dividends.
“After playing a little bit at the beginning of the year, it helped me to look at the game a little bit differently – see the coverages a little bit differently,” he explained. “Before I really didn’t get a chance to play play. Now that I had a chance to play and then looking at it from the sidelines, it kind of slowed down a little bit.
“Last week, we played Florida State. That was unfortunate, but we’re looking forward to this week against Texas State.”