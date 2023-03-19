One of many encouraging things so far for No. 23-ranked UL softball this season is the Ragin’ Cajuns don’t have any losses to teams with low RPIs.
That trend appeared to be in jeopardy in the final game of the opening Sun Belt series at Southern Miss on Sunday, trailing by a run into the top of the sixth inning.
As it turned out, it ended with the run rule once again with the Cajuns scoring nine runs in the sixth to grab a 10-2 win over the Eagles.
The Cajuns improved to 21-9 overall and 3-0 in league play after the sweep, while the Eagles fell to 15-9 and 0-3.
UL returns to play 6 p.m. Friday to open a home conference series against Appalachian State.
Meghan Schorman was the beneficiary of all that late offense, moving to 8-4 on the year with two shutout innings. The senior right-hander gave up two hits, walked none and struck out five.
UL’s offense began innocently enough with a one-out solo home run by Karly Heath in the first inning.
Nothing else happened until that explosive sixth inning. It began with junior Sophie Piskos working hard for a walk, before a base on balls to sophomore Alexa Langeliers and a catcher’s interference ruling on freshman Lauren Allred to set the table.
Junior infielder Jourdyn Campbell got the merry-go-round started with a two-run single. Freshman Mihyia Davis made it 5-2 with an RBI fielder’s choice ground out.
Heath drew a walk with the bases juiced to chase home another run ahead of Piskos coming through again with a two-run single to right. Allred followed by getting it to run-rule territory with a two-run single to center.
The series win marked the 74th consecutive conference series victory, which remains a national record.