UL men’s tennis claims historic victory
The UL men’s tennis team extended it winning streak to four and improved to 3-0 in Sun Belt Conference play at the Youngsville Sports Complex on Sunday. The Ragin’ Cajuns earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over South Alabama — their first over the Jaguars since 2015.
The Cajuns started strong by taking the doubles point. William Ribero and Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez earned a 6-4 win on Court 3 while on Court 1 Vasil Dimitrov and Karlo Kajin also took a 6-4 win.
Things got tighter in singles when the Jaguars took the matches on Courts 1 and 3 to take the lead. William Ribero righted the ship with a 7-5, 6-2 win on Court 6 to tie things up. Calin Postea pulled out a win on Court 5 in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, to put the Cajuns on the brink of clinching.
Another big weekend for UL track squad
The UL track and field team won seven events, saw two program records fall and had nine other top-10 performances in program history at the Battle of the Bayou in Baton Rouge this past weekend.
Sophie Daigle set two school records on Saturday, breaking her record in the women’s 1,500 (4 minutes, 27.79 seconds) before winning the 3k in a time of 9:56.72. Also in the 1500, UL's Peyton Chiasson finished first on the men’s side (3:54.61). The sophomore finished 2 two seconds ahead of teammate Reece Shelby who took third.
In the men’s 100, the Cajuns claimed first and second. Jamhad Booth (10.35) edged Trejun Jones (10.37) for first place. Also taking home the gold on the men’s side was Jeremy Nelson in the triple jump with a distance of 15.65 meters.
In the long jump, Courtney Wiltz’s jump of 5.97 meter earned her the gold. In the javelin, the Cajuns held down the top two spots thanks to Emma Bacilla (42.91 meters) and Blair Lafleur (42.69 meters).
In the 400-meter hurdles, the Cajuns had a pair of second and third-place finishes in both events. Moseisha Bridgen finished second in the women’s (58.37) just ahead of Ta’La Spates (59.58), with both times falling in the top three in program history. On the men’s side, Javed Jones (51.04) claimed second and Nathan Fergusson (51.51) placed third. Jones’ time was the fourth fastest in school history.
Joseph Patterson placed second in the men’s 800 meters with a time of 1:50.05, the fourth lowest in school history. Jordan Brown’s second-place clearance of 3.83 meters in the women’s pole vault moved her to third place in the school record books. Although she didn’t get on the podium, Haley Salsbury’s 4:32.31 in the women’s 1500 meters was the second fastest in school history.
Rounding out the day were strong showings in the relays. The women claimed third in the 4x400 meter with Spates, Lawyrn Noel, Bridgen, and Alexandra Johnson finishing in 3:47.39.
On the men’s side, the 4x100 meter team finished with the third fastest time in school history (39.76). Runners of that relay were Booth, Kashie Crockett, Chris Gravois, and Trejun Jones. That team finished the day with a second place in the men’s 4x400-meter relay.
Will Boyd added to volleyball staff
UL volleyball coach Kristi Gray has added Will Boyd as an assistant coach.
Boyd will serve as the offensive coordinator and work as the setters coach when Gray begins her third year at the helm this fall.
Boyd, an Alabama native, comes to UL after five-plus seasons of coaching on the Texas volleyball scene, most recently serving on the Texas State coaching staff in the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant coach.