As in any first scrimmage, Saturday’s checkpoint practice gave UL’s coaching staff plenty to work on for the rest of camp.
“There was a lot of good back and forth,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Defense probably started a little slower than they wanted and turned it on. Offensively, had some miscues there in the middle where you didn’t move the ball the way you wanted to for a couple periods, but all in all, we have a lot of things to work with and a lot of things to work on.”
In short, the offense ran the ball well, didn’t pass it as well as it hoped and must do a better job in pass protection. The defense was solid in all areas.
“At running back, I thought we carried the ball well, but we’ve got to continue to get better in pass protection there,” Desormeaux said. “Defensively, I thought we tackled really well for our first scrimmage. The way we practice lends to that, so I wasn’t really surprised.
“The effort out there was really good. The defensive line was running around and making it really hard, and I thought our offensive line played really well in the run game, covering things up.”
The talk of camp continued to be junior defensive lineman Antoine Baylis after he secured a turnover Saturday.
“The quarterbacks played well,” Desormeaux said. “They made good decisions. No balls in jeopardy. The interception (by Baylis) was just a phenomenal play.”
Linebacker K.C. Ossai was shocked by Baylis backing up to the middle of the field for the interception.
“He was dropping … to the middle of the field, pick,” Ossai said. “I’m supposed to be blitzing. So I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to go block now.’ It was crazy.
"It was like the second or third play in the rack, so it was amazing to get off the field that fast. That was real impressive by him.”
In addition to the defensive line, Desormeaux was impressed with the progress of the cornerbacks. With senior transfer Glenn Brown out over the last week “with an upper body injury” and redshirt sophomore Justin Agu out all of camp, the depth shined.
Redshirt sophomore Shadwell Nkuba continued to progress.
“Shadwell is really doing a good job,” Desormeaux said. “He is an effort, energy, attention-to-detail guy. It is really important to him. He’s really done a great job for us. I’d say he’s in the two-deep for sure.
“(Keyon Martin has) played really well, and Caleb Anderson continues to do really well.”
Desormeaux also said Amir McDaniel’s move to Star could be interrupted to provide cornerback help as needed.
The new safety group is “probably one of the strengths of our team overall” behind Tyrone Lewis, Tyree Skipper, Courtline Flowers and Jalen Clark.
As a result, those units made life difficult for the wide receivers.
The coaches purposely limited the reps for veteran receivers Peter LeBlanc and Jacob Bernard to test the young targets.
“There were more mistakes at receiver and the detail wasn’t quite as good as you’d want, which you expect a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “That’s why you scrimmage and get everybody off the field to see where you are. Playing receiver, there are so many details that go into it.
“Certainly they had moments — made some big plays and did some good things — but the detail was not as crisp as I want it to be with those younger guys.”
Jaydon Johnson and Tavion Smith both made plays and had busts, while redshirt junior Dalen Cambre impressed with increased snaps.
The offensive line was another area left with work to do after the scrimmage.
“On the O-line, we were a little bit disappointed in that we felt like they practiced better than they played,” Desormeaux said. “They covered it up and ran the ball effectively — ran it really well. You feel a lot better in the run game right now.”
But the pass protection needs to improve.
“You’re kind of one off in the line right now,” Desormeaux said. “Last year, we were talking about that in week three. As a staff, we’ve got to get that fixed. It can’t linger into the season. I know we can get it fixed.”
The good thing is starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge looked healthy and all three quarterbacks fared well.
“For us, we’re really pleased with where Ben is,” Desormeaux said. “He looked really comfortable in the pocket. To see him running the way he’s run it, it’s a good thing for us to see.”