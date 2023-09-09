1. PASSING GAME
Even after winning the opener, it was scary how inefficient the passing game. This week, it’s even though the Cajuns lost, the passing game showed life. Ben Wooldridge looked much better, throwing for 285 yards on 25-of-36 passing. He also converted two critical fourth-down plays in do-or-die situations. The young receivers displayed there’s potential there.
2. JURY OUT ON SECONDARY
Against Northwestern State, UL’s unseasoned secondary looked like a million bucks. One week later, it’s back in the question mark category. Yes, it’s just one game in the other direction, but the cornerbacks consistently gave up big plays. By all rights, 31 points should have been enough, but Old Dominion averaged 19 yards per completion.
3. UNFORTUNATE ENDING
Going down by two scores is one thing, but showing the guts to come back and then actually driving 90 yards on the road in a desperate situation was something else. Think about how many famous comeback drives never covered 90 yards. Ben Wooldridge played gutsy the whole game and didn’t deserve the nightmare the fourth down play will likely bring.
4. UNEASY FEELING
Time will tell exactly how poor Northwestern State’s offense and time will tell how explosive Old Dominion’s newly designed offense will be. After two games, one has to wonder if the defense will again be physically as good as it appeared against the Demons, or will it continue to search for answers like it did for most of the night in Virginia on Saturday?