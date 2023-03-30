A year ago, none of the UL running backs really seized the moment as the true No. 1 rushing threat.
So far this spring, redshirt sophomore Dre’lyn Washington is showing signs of doing just that.
“The approach I had to get was being consistent,” Washington said. “I have to get a bigger role on the team to help the team out. It clicked in my head because I want what’s best for me and what’s best for the team.”
Last season, the Hemphill, Texas, native rushed for 350 yards and two scores on 64 carries while catching four passes for 23 yards.
“I’ve been working on being focused on everything and being more consistent,” Washington said of his spring. “I feel like it’s going good for me. I’ve been more consistent every day. Knowing the plays and knowing what holes to hit, and I know the plays very well now.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux said the coaching staff has noticed.
“He’s really done a good job in the backfield, getting to the press points and putting his foot in the ground and knowing when to finish vertical,” Desormeaux said. “All the way around, he’s had a heck of a spring. That’s what we all saw flashes of all fall. He’s doing it really consistently right now.”
For Washington, his biggest obstacles were handling off-the-field duties and picking up blitzes.
“Off the field, he’s figured it all out,” Desormeaux said. “None of us are perfect, but he’s come light years just understanding how important everything is. On the field, he’s playing really well, too.
“He’s learned the pass protections, which coming from where he came from in high school, I don’t know if they ran any passes and it certainly wasn’t dropback. He’s had to learn pass protections and he’s learned them really well.”
Skipper ready
With sixth-year performer Bralen Trahan no longer patrolling the Cajuns’ secondary, the progress made by redshirt sophomore Tyree Skipper is critical this season.
“This spring is really big, because I have a bigger role,” Skipper said. “God blessed me to start the last five games, and I had some playing time early in the second. Now I kind of know what to expect.
“Last season in spring ball, I took tips from BT (Trahan) and Kam P (Pedescleaux) … just learning what to do before the play happens, before motion, just trying to get ahead of the play.”
He’s watched and learned and now knows what is expected.
“It’s a bigger role to fill, but after seeing Percy (Butler), Kam P and BT, I get it,” Skipper said. “From those guys, they just took everything seriously on the field and off the field.”
The New Orleans native collected 29 tackles, one stop behind the line, a sack and a pass breakup last season.
At Sophie B. Wright, Skipper played quarterback and safety. He knows the best way to get the ball in his hands again.
“I miss the ball in my hands,” he said with a laugh. “I always joke with (offensive coordinator) coach (Tim) Leger about getting back there, but I’m going to show what I can do when I catch those picks this year.”
The most obvious thing the 6-foot, 190-pound Skipper does on the field is hit.
“I love making big plays,” he said. “The crowd loves that, too, so I just like doing that. I’ve been hitting hard since I was young growing up in New Orleans.”
Desormeaux has really high hopes for Skipper.
“He just needs to continue to soak it all up, because he’s got a really high ceiling,” he said. “He is absolutely a physical specimen. I mean, he can run and he is not scared to strike you and he really is smart. He’s a smart football player. He knows it and understands it.”
Names to watch
It’s still only spring, but Desormeaux said the staff has noticed several new faces emerging.
Many of them are on the offensive line, including Quinton Williams, Kaden Moreau and Bryant Williams.
“I think Quinton Williams is a guy who has come light years since last year,” Desormeaux said. “We felt like there was promise, but he couldn’t quite get over the hump. He’s done a really good job. He’s like a totally different person.”
On defense, Jalen Clark is raising eyebrows at safety.
"He’s got a chance to really impact our team on special teams and on defense," Desormeaux said. "He’s playing really good ball. There’s a lot of things he can do.
"He could be a gunner and he can hold up. He’s long and has those physical tools. He’s got those tools, but certainly he returned in high school. There’s game-changer value in him, for sure.”