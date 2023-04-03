In no way was winning one game out of three against Appalachian State at home this past weekend the goal for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
But once you lose the first two games, it’s the best you can do.
Coach Matt Deggs just hopes the momentum gained from that 6-0 salvage win Sunday will carry over into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home game against Tulane.
“That just not where the bar is,” Deggs said. “That’s not the standard.
“Our job is to win. Cajun nation doesn’t show up to hear excuses. They show up to watch a great product and we definitely didn’t give them that on Friday or Saturday. But I felt like we did bounce back and respond on Sunday.”
The Green Wave come in 8-20 overall, but don’t expect Deggs to fall for that. The Mountaineers came to town with a 7.94 team ERA and pitched great for most of the weekend.
“I’m not looking at records or ERAs or batting averages,” Deggs said. “I mean if we were going to play a series based on that, then this weekend wouldn’t have gone the way it did.
“Teams overachieve against us. They have an opportunity and especially in our ball park in front of a great crowd. A lot of times, it’s something where they play above and beyond their ski tips, and that’s what they should do. We’ve got to counter that by being at our very best every single night.”
However you spin it, the Cajuns (19-9, 6-3) are missing starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge, as well as southpaw reliever Dylan Theut.
“It’d be like trying to hold two boards together with Elmer’s glue instead of a heavy-duty screw or some nails,” Deggs said. “It is possible, correct? But he’s that guy. We certainly miss him.
“You just can’t ever underestimate the power of a really good player and leader.”
For the record, Deggs said DeBarge could be back in “7-8 days possibly – that’s just me guessing” and Theut is “two weeks away.”
The series featured some interesting pitching scenarios looking forward.
Blake McGehee threw 2.1 scoreless innings and looks to be the game two starter Friday at Marshall.
“I think that will play itself out over the next couple of weeks,” Deggs said. “(Sunday) was pretty good. Now, can we sustain that? Can we make a regularly scheduled start? I think he will.”
Deggs said Jackson Nezuh will remain as the Saturday starter in game three for proper rest.
Also, Jake Hammond will remain as the game one starter Thursday, despite a few rough outings.
“I think we’ll stick with him heading into the short week for sure,” Deggs explained. “He had a tough week last week. He had to go back home. They lost a family member, so it was just a tough week for him – mentally, emotionally and physically.
“He’s obviously better than he’s thrown his last two outings. We’re definitely going to stand by him and stick with him for this week and kind of take it from there.”
Also, Cooper Rawls moved to 6-0 with a dynamic start. Especially in future weeks without a midweek game, Rawls could be a starting candidate.
“Yeah, we talked about that some this morning,” Deggs said. “I think it’s going to be a case of what has he done during the week. To your point, with no midweek game, I think it’s going to be how everybody else has performed. His real value I believe is being a utility guy in a game.
“But (Sunday) against a team that was rolling pretty good, I thought he handled himself extremely well – extremely well.”
At the plate, Deggs experimented with Max Marusak hitting leadoff with Ben Robichaux behind him. Marusak hit .333 in those two games with one walk and no strikeouts.
“I’m trying to get Max going,” he said. “I felt like, he had a better weekend for sure. It’s kind of a roll of the dice. If Max is able to reach, I feel relatively certain that Roby is either going to reach or do something to move him.
“If Max doesn’t reach, then there’s a dang near 60% chance that Roby’s getting on base for Hoodie (Heath Hood) and Rocc (Carson Roccaforte).”