Since being eliminated by Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament 58-55, there hasn’t been a ton of time to relax and unwind.
One day after returning to town, redshirt sophomore point guard Themus Fulks contacts UL coach Bob Marlin about potentially entering the transfer portal.
Fulks asked to meet two days later on Monday morning, but that wasn’t possible because Marlin was out of town and wasn’t expected to return until Wednesday evening.
“He wanted to meet Thursday morning,” Marlin explained. “Then on Monday morning, he reaches out and tells me that he’s going to put his name in the portal. He met with our compliance director (Tom Burke) and they discussed it and 45 minutes later, he did that.
“We said we would meet when I got back. He met with me, we talked and I gave him the honest information that I had witnessed over time with my experience. He said he wanted to return.”
Shortly after that meeting, Fulks tweeted out that he was going to run it back again.
“It’s still day to day,” Marlin said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen in today’s portal situation.”
Assuming Fulks doesn’t change his mind, the point guard position could be in good shape – along with Michael Thomas – for next season, but that doesn’t mean Marlin’s staff doesn’t have work to do.
The next issue is Jordan Brown. Marlin said Brown is currently taking steps to enter the NBA draft process. Brown did so last year and elected to return to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
As for the timetable, Marlin said, “if you remember last year, it probably went into the third week of May. I would think it would be about the same thing. The NBA draft camp in Chicago is at the end of May, so we’ll know more as we get into it.”
Either way, Marlin said he fully supports whatever decision the 6-foot-11 center makes.
“He had an opportunity to go to Portsmouth (postseason NCAA camp) and declined that opportunity,” Marlin said. “We certainly support him and hope that he’s able to get in camp or the draft camp and make a team. But if not, the option is still there to return to school.”
Brown was the Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year and the Sun Belt Tournament MVP, averaging 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
“He’s a special player,” Marlin said of Brown. “He’s made a big impact on our program. I couldn’t be more proud of the young man. The leadership he’s given this year and the maturity, the professionalism. He leads through the way he works every day. He doesn’t take many days off.
“I’m really proud of him. We’ll see what happens. Certainly guards want to play with him that we’ve talked to. If he’s not here, we’ve got to have a big to replace him, but we’ve done this many times before. We’ll continue to look for a replacement.”
Marlin said UL’s staff will conduct exit meetings with the entire roster this week.
“We’ll hear from them and see what they say,” he said. “A couple of guys may want to leave, I’m not sure. Nothing surprises me today.
“I certainly don’t worry myself about the portal, because there’s nothing you can do. We control things that we can control.”
Despite the early stages of 2023-24 roster construction, Marlin has enjoyed what he’s seen of the NCAA Tournament.
“Mid-major programs are doing well. I’m certainly proud of the success,” he said. “I know a lot of the coaches that were in the tournament. I’m really happy for them.”
Of course, Marlin watches with some angst.
“We were disappointed,” he said of loss to Tennessee. “We felt like we were going to be the first team in 31 years to win a game in the tournament and advance.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that if we had gotten by Tennessee, we could have gotten by the next team and played FAU in Madison Square Garden.”