It was not secret entering the series, it was going to take a lot of runs to beat the No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this weekend at Russo Park.
On Friday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns managed 11 runs for a two-run victory.
On Saturday, the Chanticleers' powerful lineup was much too powerful in a 13-5 domination of the Cajuns.
“It’s been a series of two teams kind of trading butt-whoopings and we’ll two good teams going at it (Sunday) and see what happens tomorrow,” UL coach Matt Deggs said.
The Cajuns dropped to 29-16 overall and 11-9 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal improved to 26-15 and 14-6.
With the win, the Chanticleers maintain a one-game lead over Southern Miss for sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt standings.
The series finale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.
After scoring four runs in the third inning, Coastal blew the game wide open with seven runs in the top of the seventh.
Blake Barthol led off the decisive frame with a solo home run, but the big swing was a Nick Lucky grand slam.
Graham Brown had the big hit in the four-run third with a two-run double.
UL starter Jackson Nezuh kept the Cajuns within reach for a while after giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.
“I thought it was amazing,” Deggs said of Nezuh outing. “It was the best I’ve seen him throw the baseball this year. The changeup that’s emerging right now with Nezuk has got a chance to really set him apart. I thought he looked great.
“It puts me in a tight spot, because I’ve got to long play this thing too. We have to plan for tomorrow too in game and make sure we’ve got enough bullets to work to win a series tomorrow, and we do.”
Neither Brendan Moody or Carson Fluno pitched Saturday. Deggs said David Christie will start Sunday’s game.
As for southpaw reliever Dylan Theut, who left Friday’s win holding his elbow, Deggs said everything looks structurally sound on the ultrasound, but “he’ll get an MRI this week.”
Blake McGehee will also get an MRI this week, “so he’s on the shelf until we find out definitively where he’s at with that shoulder.”
The Cajuns got a two-out home run from Will Veillon in the fourth and then a two-run home run from Julian Brock in the sixth to narrow Coastal’s lead to 5-4 heading into that seven-run seventh inning.
The Cajuns' first run came in the first inning when Heath Hood's RBI double scored Ben Robichaux, who had reached on hit batsman.
“We had a chance in the first to really make it a big inning, but their first baseman made a heck of a play on (Conor) Higgs (line out),” Deggs said. “I felt like they blocked the plate without the ball, but they didn’t overturn it (on force out at plate).”
UL reliever Ben Tate enjoyed two smooth innings, but then got in trouble with a homer and hit batsman before being pulled in the disastrous seventh.
The primary beneficiary of that explosive frame was Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Jacob Morrison. The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder freshman improved to 6-0 on the season with the win after allowing four runs on six hits, two walks and striking out three.
Ironically, the Cajuns actually outhit Coastal 10-9 in the eight-run loss. Three walks, an error and five hit batsman played a role in that.
“It’s hard to score 13 on nine hits, but we gave them a head starts with 10 free passes,” Deggs said. “That’s a tough, tough, tough way to try to face that lineup. I thought our hitters battled all day long. We squared up a lot of balls.”
Freshman lefty Liam Doyle managed to get a save in the game, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts over three innings.