For the third straight game, the UL women's basketball team just couldn't get the ball to fall in a 64-46 loss to Texas Tech on Sunday at the Cajundome.
But then sophomore transfer Nubia Benedith got hot with a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter and it gave the Ragin' Cajuns a spark that not all is lost offensively.
"I just knew we needed to see the ball go through the goal just to get us some confidence and some momentum," Benedith said. "So I just took my shot with confidence."
The 5-foot-8 guard transferred from North Florida during the offseason.
"It's going pretty well," she said of the transition. "It's all a process. It's going to take some time to build that chemistry. We're working every day in practice and trying to figure it all out."
The Cajuns fell to 1-4 with the loss and will now play North Texas on Friday in Denton, Texas.
The shooting in the first half couldn't have been any worse. The Cajuns were 2-of-14 from the field in the first quarter and 2-of-15 in the second period.
That's 13.8% from the field in the first half overall, including only 1-of-11 from 3-point land and only 50% in four attempts at the free throw line.
The third quarter showed a little life at 50% on 8-of-16 shooting because of the impressive stretch by Benedith on the perimeter, but it reverted back to the recent norm in the fourth quarter at 3-of-15 for 20%.
For the game, UL settled for 25% shooting from the field and 21.7% from 3-point land. The only Cajuns who shot over 50% from the field were Mariah Stewart at 2-for-2 for four points and Benedith with at 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point land.
"It's just frustrating," Wheaton said of the poor shooting. "But like Nu (Benedith) said, once you see a few shots going in, you just keep preaching confidence. That's all you can do is take your shot and keep playing with confidence."
What made the poor shooting even more frustrating is Texas Tech turned it over 23 times, including nine steals by the Cajuns, but the Cajuns only owned a 15-8 edge in points off turnovers.
That's despite UL's turnovers being limited to 13.
That defense, though, is something Brodhead is convinced will pay off in the long run.
"The way we stuck together," he said. "When you saw that little press, we're pressing in different ways. Coach Adrian (Sanders) has got us going where we're being very aggressive and start turning them over, and they never complained.
"In past years, I'd always get players complaining, 'Coach, you pressing too much. I'm tired.' They don't say anything. They just keep on going. I was really like, 'Wow'. This is going to be good for us."
The other thing that hurt the Cajuns was Texas Tech sinking six 3-pointers in 11 tries, while making 10 of 13 tries at the line.
"We're better defensively than we look," Brodhead said. "We're a lot farther ahead than what I thought we'd be at this time. That's an impressive thing too."
The other aspect of the game Brodhead liked was being 31-31 in rebounds with Texas Tech.
"In the second half, I thought we kind of recovered and did some pretty good things," he said. "Some things that were out of the ordinary for us, to be able to outrebound them, especially on the offensive side with 16 rebounds."