LUBBOCK, Texas – The UL women’s basketball team struggled mightily in losing its first two games in the Preseason Women’s NIT at Texas Tech.
On Tuesday, the Ragin’ Cajuns fell 73-43 to Colorado and then suffered a 70-41 loss to Jackson State on Wednesday.
UL fell to 1-3 on the season and will play its third game in the Preseason Women’s NIT at 4 p.m. Sunday against Texas Tech in the Cajundome.
While the defense wasn’t to par on coach Garry Brodhead’s standards, the biggest issue in the two losses for UL was shooting. The Cajuns didn’t have a single double-digit scorer in either game.
Destiny Rice led the way with nine points and two boards in the loss to Colorado, while Jaylyn James led the way with eight points and three rebounds.
Rice did not play in the second game against Jackson State. Instead, Tamera Johnson led the Cajuns in scoring with nine points and four rebounds, followed by Lanay Wheaton with eight points and five boards.
In the Jackson State loss, UL shot 23% from the field, 13.3% from 3-point land and even struggled at the free throw line at 52.4%.
The shooting wasn’t much better Tuesday against Colorado – 27.3% from the field, 31.3 from 3-point land and 58.3% at the charity stripe.
Ironically, UL got off to good starts in both games. Against Colorado, UL led 5-0 while holding the Buffaloes to no points on the first six minutes, only to be trailing 39-13 at the half.
The Cajuns led 6-0 early on against Jackson State, but trailed 28-16 at intermission.
Three Cajuns fouled out in the loss to Jackson State.