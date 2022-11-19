TALLAHASEE, Fla. — It wasn’t exactly the best week to lose your starting quarterback, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns still appreciated the program’s first trip to Florida State.
For starters, there’s the $1.3 million payout to the school by the Seminoles.
Then there’s the experience.
No, not so much the 49-17 thumping at the hands of the nation’s No. 20-ranked squad.
But the lifetime memories made of playing at Doak Campbell Stadium.
For the better part of two decades, it was the mecca of college football.
“For me personally, it’s cool,” UL senior punter Rhys Byrns said. “I love playing in those big stadiums and big atmospheres. It’s awesome to go play in front of a big crowd. I hope they fill it up and it’s as loud as possible, because I enjoy that kind of stuff. I’ve only got two or three games left and once I’m done with them, I might not get a chance to play in front of a crowd like that again.”
Byrns said he had to teach American football to many back in his native Australian, but everyone’s heard of Florida State.
The pregame video was a clear illustration of all the huge moments in college football history took place on Bobby Bowden Field.
“There’s an enjoyment factor,” Byrns said. “You just have to have fun and enjoy it, because it’s a cool thing that we get to do.
“I’ve come from Australia and these are the kind of games I wanted to play in.”
Certainly Byrns wasn’t the only Cajun player to take a few extra moments to look around and soak in the atmosphere when running out onto Bobby Bowden Field for pregame warmups.
Saturday’s actual contest, however, didn’t go as well as a decade ago when the Cajuns visited the Sunshine State. In that game, No. 7-ranked Florida didn’t get the 27-20 win until scoring on a blocked punt return with two seconds left in the game.
That Gators team was much more of defensive-oriented squad. The 2022 Seminoles came into the contest leading the nation in explosive plays, and it showed.
“Regardless of the outcome, I still stand with these kids,” UL linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “I love these guys. I wouldn’t have come here with a different group.
“Great experience, great atmosphere. It was a fun atmosphere to play in, but at the end of the day, it’s just the next football game.”
For the Cajuns, it’s now a matter of picking up the pieces in time to still achieve their secondary season goal of getting bowl eligible.
“The goal right now is obviously to get our sixth win,” Quibodeaux said. “That’s where our focus is at right now. We just talked about. We know that next week is either sink or swim.”