Dion Brown has a really good feeling about the 2022-23 UL men’s basketball team.
“I'm believing in the team,” Brown said. “They made that good run last year and they’ve improved this year. I told my wife we’re going to be there for the conference tournament in Pensacola and then we’re going to follow them to the NCAA Tournament. Yes, I’m speaking that out. I believe.”
Brown makes that statement from many angles - his mind, his heart and his experience in college basketball.
For those unfamiliar with Brown, he’s the father of Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year and UL’s leading scorer Jordan Brown, as well as one of the best Ragin’ Cajun performer ever with 1,412 points and 926 rebounds in his career from 1980-84.
Brown and his wife Yolanda are back in Cajun Country this week from California to help Jordan celebrate his college graduation on Friday.
“I’m just so proud of him,” said mother Yolanda, who said she didn’t want to stop hugging her son upon reuniting earlier this week.
That explains the heart part of his conviction. His mind revolves around his history of watching Jordan play the game.
“Jordan was always a kid that learns as he goes on,” Brown said. “I remember he was 17 for the U19 USA team under (Kentucky) coach (John) Calipari. Coach came up to me on the third day, he said, ‘You know what? This kid just keeps getting better every day.’
“He’s going to adapt to things. He’s going to get better and better. Barring injuries, I’m looking for some good things to come from Jordan and I’m looking for some good things to come for the team the rest of the way.”
The 6-11 forward went on to be a five-star McDonald’s All-American after averaging 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds at Prolific Prep in Napa. He signed with Nevada initially before transferring to Arizona prior to coming to UL.
“I’ve seen him play,” Brown said. “I know what Jordan can do. I’ve seen him play against guys that have been lottery picks in the NBA. He’s gotten stronger. It’s just a matter of him going out and doing it.”
Brown said Jordan wasn’t nearly as proficient with this left hand as he currently is and actually leaned more on floaters because of quickness and footwork in high school.
“It was almost like an Antawn Jamison-type floater,” Brown said. “I talk to Jordan about utilizing those floaters more.”
Yes, in today’s technological world, Brown and his wife can watch every game on ESPN-Plus. And yes, having a father as knowledgeable and involved as Jordan does means there’s commentary after a game.
“I send him texts after the games and sometimes it’s not a good text,” Brown laughed. “I just want him to be more consistent and he’s working on that.”
Sometimes, he admits, Brown gets too much into the game.
“I have that fire in me like when I played back in the day,” he said. “I’m getting mad. I’m hitting the hat on the table. My wife tells me to settle down.”
Brown came to then-USL from Birmingham, Alabama. Ironically, his official visit was the Cajuns’ memorable NIT buzzer-beater win over hometown UAB in 1979 on a Dion Rainey jumper from the left corner.
“Blackham just erupted,” Brown remembered. “Oh my goodness, for a high school kid to come in and experience something like that. That was one of the reasons besides the good food that got me here.”
Brown arrived just as another Birmingham native, Andrew Toney, left the program for NBA stardom.
That doesn’t mean the two never played against each other.
“Kevin Figaro and Andrew would come back in the summer and play pickup games against us,” Brown remembered. “Man, he (Toney) was good. . He bulked up and was super strong at that time. He would always try to match up with me. I realized why, because he was going to have to play against people like Magic Johnson, bigger guards.
“I would hate it, because he was tough, man. He would go at it. He wouldn’t shoot not one jumper. It was all inside. That’s how good he was.”
It was a different era in college basketball in Brown's days.
During his career here, Brown’s Cajuns won the Great Alaskan Shootout with wins over Patrick Ewing and national finalist Georgetown, as well as Doc Rivers and Marquette.
Brown was also named the MVP of the Sugar Bowl Tournament after wins over Kansas and Florida. The Cajuns also lost at national finalist Houston by one point on the road.
As a senior, Brown said the Cajuns fulfilled one of his dreams by getting to play in Madison Square Garden in the NIT Final Four.
Of all the great memories, Brown said the most disappointing loss was the NCAA opening-round loss to Rutgers as a junior with No. 1 St. John’s on deck.
“We had no business losing that game to Rutgers,” he said.
Jordan and the current Cajuns played a road game at McNeese in Lake Charles on Thursday. In Brown’s day that was a much bigger rivalry that it currently is.
Brown went 8-1 against McNeese during his playing days, but that’s not his only memory involving the Cowboys.
Next month, McNeese will be formally honoring NBA great Joe Dumars – a Natchitoches native that nearly picked the Cajuns over the Cowboys.
“Joe Dumars came to visit my freshman year and I was assigned to take him out and we became pretty good friends,” Brown said. “He really loved it here. He wanted to come here. I don’t know what happened, but he really liked it here.”
Brown played with one of the best point guards in Cajun history in Johnny Collins, so his mind is also encouraged by UL’s upgrade at that position.
“(Themus) Fulks has really helped the team and I also like (Michael) Thomas,” Brown said. “There’s nothing wrong with having two good point guards.”
Brown also commented on the progress of senior guard Greg Williams.
“Greg has really stepped up his game,” he said. “He’s the Dwyane Wade of the team. He can really do a lot of things.”
But there’s another reason Brown is all smiles these days. In addition to Jordan’s recent basketball success, it’s not hard for him and his wife to notice how happy Jordan is these days.
“This is the happiest he’s been in college,” Brown said. “He’s truly happy right now. That’s very important to me. I've always wanted him to have the same great college experience that I had when I was here.”