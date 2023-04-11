Former UL wide receiver Michael Jefferson suffered multiple breaks in one of his legs in a multi-car crash Sunday evening in Mobile, Alabama.
ESPN's Adam Schefter released the news from Jefferson’s agent Jon Perzley via twitter Tuesday afternoon and a university source confirmed as well.
Jefferson was projected to be taken in the NFL draft later this month, some having the Montgomery native going as early in the third round.
Jefferson caught 69 passes for 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons for the Ragin’ Cajuns after transferring from Alabama State.
The report said Jefferson’s injury required multiple surgeries.