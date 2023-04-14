Former St. Thomas More and UL pitcher Hogan Harris was promoted the Oakland A’s late Thursday evening.
Harris, 26, played for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 2016-18 and was drafted in the third round by Oakland in 2018.
Harris made two starts at triple-A Las Vegas this season and was 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. In 4.1 innings, the left-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked nine and struck out five in 4.1 innings. Opponents only hit .188 against him.
In three levels last season, Harris was 2-4 with a 3.42 ERA, allowing 51 hits, 43 walks and striking out 105 in 73.2 innings.
Harris becomes the 16th player in school history to make the Major Leagues. In his career at UL, Harris was 12-4 with a 2.87 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 153.2 innings.
The A's will begin at three-game home series with the New York Mets on Friday.