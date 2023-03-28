In the Gerry Glasco era, losses typically lead to decision time for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball program.
And losses as frustrating as Sunday’s 5-3 setback to Appalachian State really do.
The look on Glasco’s face following that gut-punch resembled one you more often see in May or June.
The good news for Glasco’s Cajuns is there are still plenty of opportunities to right the ship, starting with this weekend's road Sun Belt series at James Madison.
But exactly which key decisions could lead to celebrating again?
Look folks, the sky isn’t falling here. The Cajuns are 23-10 overall, 5-1 in league play and sport a top 20 RPI against one of the nation’s toughest schedules.
Nevertheless, there are issues.
The season began with an emphasis on defense. The dilemma was going to be juggling offensive and defensive lineups.
The problem those lines have blurred.
Jourdyn Campbell (.392, 11 HRs, 35 RBIs) led the team offensively last season. She’s currently hitting .308 with three homers and 20 RBIs.
Maddie Hayden hit .369 last season. So far this year, she’s at .277.
It’s similar stories with Stormy Kotzelnick (.356 to .267 this year), Alexa Langeliers (.370 to 225) and Kayla Falterman (.414 to .290).
Most of that is the brutal schedule loaded with top 10 pitching and Glasco admits he often wonders how much position changes impact some of those drop-offs.
“We’ve got a lot of question marks on this team and we’ve got a lot of depth,” Glasco said. “We’ve got to lock it down a little bit and tighten it up.”
Here’s the difficulty with this year’s team. The postseason isn’t about fancy offensive numbers. You have to be able to pitch and play defense to get through regional play.
For the Cajuns, though, dominating the Sun Belt over the years actually is about those fancy offensive numbers.
Problem is, one doesn’t easily flow into the other, especially this year.
In Glasco’s mind, the first big decision is shortstop.
“There’s question marks in key areas, like who do we leave at shortstop?,” he said. “If we lock it down to one player, who do we want that player to be? That’s a key question for us.”
The original plan was for it to be freshman Cecilia Vasquez, but she’s only hitting .146. Langeliers played it last year and is now at second base. Even Glasco has speculated if that’s the reason for Langeliers’ recent hitting slump, but that doesn’t seem to be in her makeup.
The recent option is putting Hayden there. My eyes tell me Hayden’s hands are way too good to keep her in the outfield.
But while she could be the answer at shortstop or third base, the list of true outfielders capable of hitting well enough or designated hitters who aren’t question marks defensively may not exist.
In other words, defensive question marks are only viable options if they’re crushing it at the plate.
One seemingly obvious solution is Karly Heath (.357, 7 HRs, 24 RBIs), but that too is complicated since she’s a pitcher.
“It’s just that practice time has been limited, because she spends so much time in your bullpen on the 20-hour week,” Glasco said of Heath in the outfield. “Then the other concern is the throwing overhand and the throwing underhand. As she becomes more and more important to our bullpen, we’re a little reluctant to have her throw the ball overhand.”
One helpful recent development is Sophie Piskos (.338, 2 HRs, 17 RBIs) getting hot again, making her more of an everyday option at catcher, which maximizes Victoria Valdez’s versatility when needed.
Laney Credeur (.429, 7 RBIs) has also been hot, but her best position is first base where Lauren Allred (.429, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs) is currently flourishing. If you could play Credeur and Heath at DP at the same time, problem solved, but that's not legal.
If you think this is a frustrating scenario, can you imagine if softball had the same rules as baseball and starters couldn’t re-enter the game?
Once again, sticking with a set lineup is a noble goal. It just may not be possible with this particular collection of players unless four or five hitters all get really hot in a major hurry.
Good luck coach.