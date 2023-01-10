The fowlest of the fowl is back for a one-night roost at the Cajundome.
For nearly two decades, the Fabulous Cajun Chicken delighted Ragin' Cajun athletic audiences with his own brand of comedy, never-ending list of characters and an extreme level of zaniness that he brought to the sideline and on the court.
On Saturday, Feb. 4 — when the UL basketball team takes on Marshall at 7 p.m. — the Fabulous Cajun Chicken will return to the court.
It's a good bet that mayhem will result.
That night is also senior night, when UL coach Bob Marlin and the school will honor the senior members of the basketball team. For the Fabulous Cajun Chicken, that was fitting.
“When I heard it was senior night,” said Russell Heim, who portrays the character, “I said, 'Great, I'm a senior citizen now.' So I thought it was nice to be honored like that.”
Heim won't be one of the Cajun seniors honored in pregame activities, but he'll definitely be part of the show as he brings some of his classic skits back to life after an absence of nearly 20 years.
The Fabulous Cajun Chicken made his debut back in Blackham Coliseum in 1984 and followed the Cajuns basketball team to the Cajundome two years later.
During a two-decade run, the chicken became a staple with his sketches during timeouts, satires and send-ups, along with antics both on the end lines and in the stands during games.
Whether he was impersonating entertainers or other celebrities, eavesdropping on opposing teams' huddles during timeouts or bedeviling an "unsuspecting" game official, the Fabulous Cajun Chicken never failed to draw a laugh while also getting crowds solidly behind the UL teams.
Heim made regular appearances at many UL athletic events, but it was basketball and its unique opportunities to be up-close and at court side that provided his alter-ego with opportunities for interaction with fans of all ages.
“The best part of what I did was seeing the kids' faces,” Heim said. “I don't know how many people I've talked to over the years that told me how much their children loved watching the chicken, and how much it added to the game for both the parents and the children.
"Now, those kids will have the chance to bring their own children to the game, and hopefully there will be some grandparents that remember the fun and will come out with their families.”
The chicken, of course, does not age. Heim, however, now qualifies for Medicare and has had both knees surgically repaired. Which begs the question: Can the Fabulous Cajun Chicken still moonwalk? Can he still move his pelvis like Elvis? Can he still dress up like the Grim Reaper and carry the scythe that spelled impending doom for the visiting team?
“I guess people will have to come and find out,” Heim said.