After being the subject of intense scrutiny last season, the talk about the improvements in the offensive line continues to come.
Perhaps no one is a better expert in gauging that than the defensive line.
Junior nose guard Sonny Hazard is especially impressed with starting center Landon Burton.
“We’ve got guys who have been waiting for a shot,” Hazard said. “Landon Burton is the one who jumps out at me. You’re talking about a dude who has worked. He fought through three injuries. He played scout team when he had to, he played twos when he had to, he got in games when he had to. Now, we’re finally in position where he’s the starter and he’s healthy.”
Hazard also works against starting guards A.J. Gillie and Jax Harrington on regular basis as well.
In fact, the John Curtis product said he could only chuckle when the news broke that Gillie was on the national watch list for guards.
“The guards are both studs,” He said. “AJ Gillie, ‘Huh, you guys are late to the party. I’ve been knowing about this.’
“Same thing with our tackles (Nathan Thomas, George Jackson). They’re both beasts.”
Tight end help
On paper, the wide receiver depth chart is a major question for the Ragin’ Cajuns heading into next Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. season opener against Northwestern State at Cajun Field.
One potential solution is for the deep tight end group to help out more in the passing game.
Tight ends coach Jorge Munoz said that should be an easy proposition - logistically anyway.
“Probably wouldn’t have to share him as much as utilize the same formations that (WRs coach) Tim (Leger) would use with his guys and just use it with our guys,” Munoz explained. “So that would be using ‘11’ (one RB, one TEs) personnel sets ‘12’ (one RB, two TEs) personnel packages.”
In addition to first-team preseason Sun Belt tight end Neal Johnson, redshirt freshman Terrance Carter could help in that venture.
“That’s an advantage you can have with one like Terrance (Carter),” Munoz added. “He is physical in the run game and elusive enough in the pass game where he can hurt you if we take advantage of that.
“If you get a chance to get the defense into a base look, where they’re going to take out their nickel defense and bring in a bigger guy to stop the run, when they do that, they don’t have enough calls in their package to be able to account for four-receiver sets or empty the back out.”
Lead by example
Even senior tight end Pearse Migl will admit he’s not the greatest vocal leader around.
His preference is to lead by example and tight ends coach Jorge Munoz sees the Welsh High product do that on a daily basis.
Take the example of an extra long practice Wednesday, for instance.
“What he brings as far as leadership standpoint is how he works,” Munoz said of Migl. “He probably takes the most reps. This was a long practice – he probably took more reps than anyone and he didn’t flinch one time about going back in, because one guy was tired.”
And this was a younger player fatiguing - makes no difference to Migl.
“He jumped in and took his rep,” Munoz said. “You’re talking about a guy who has been here six years. He has every right to say, ‘Hey man, I’ve done enough already. I don’t need to run this blocking scheme I’ve done a thousand times.’
“He doesn’t hesitate for one second. He just jumps in there and executes. What a great role model that is from a leadership standpoint for our room and for our team.”