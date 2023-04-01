There’s nothing mysterious about it, but UL redshirt sophomore center Landon Burton hears voices every day.
One of them is from former Ragin’ Cajuns teammate and mentor Shane Vallot.
From the day Burton arrived on UL’s campus, Vallot was there to guide him.
As Burton begins his fourth season in the program, Vallot’s words of encouragement are still ringing in his ears.
“I greatly thank him for everything Shane has done for me,” Burton said.
Burton vividly remembers the charge Vallot gave me shortly after playing his final game for the Cajuns in New Orleans.
“On the way back, ‘Hey man, this is you. It’s your time now. You’ve seen how I’ve done it. I believe in you,’” the 6-foot-3, 298-pound Burton recollected. “He actually told me – he might get mad at me for saying this – but he did say that I was better player than him.
“He just told me to take it one step at a time, lead these guys and that he believed in me.”
Vallot was one of UL’s top leaders during his time with the Cajuns. Now with the likes of Chris Smith and Michael Jefferson gone, Burton has become just that for the Cajuns’ offense.
That brings in the second voice impacting Burton’s life – his late grandfather Richard Pecantte.
“He was always strict,” Burton said. “He told me, ‘You’ve got to be assertive, especially with the position you play. You’ve got to show these guys. They’re all depending on you.’
“It really started at a young age with him. He gave me the tools to push me into that position. Then I feel like coach Des (Michael Desormeaux) and the other coaches are pushing me farther along into that position.”
Those influences in Burton’s life are evident to UL’s coaches on the field each day.
“Landon is a leader,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a natural leader. Even when he was in a backup role, you could tell he has those qualities. He’s tough and he’s really, really smart. He spends time on it too. He’s up here and wants to know everything about it.
“Landon is just a guy who just impresses. It’s nothing over the top or extraordinary. It’s just the ordinary things he does really well over and over again. That’s what your best teammates are.”
To the coaches, Burton was probably ready a year ago to play a prominent role for the Cajuns. Instead, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury a week before last year’s spring game and missed much of the season.
“A big part of helping me get through that was my family and staying close to God,” Burton said. “My family would call me every day after individual training session. ‘Are you OK?’, ‘How are you doing?’ – just trying to keep me motivated.
“Another big part of that was my teammates. ‘Get healthy as fast as you can, do what you’ve got to do … when you get back, you’ll be ready to go.’”
Burton managed to get into seven games playing far less than 100%.
“It was a little difficult,” he explained. “In the back of your head knowing you can do more, but your body’s just not ready to do it.
“I took everything they told me and I believed them 100%. When they saw, you can do this, I believed I could.”
These days, Burton is ready to go. Oh sure, he’s still working to get his footspeed back to full potential, but he’s looking like the leader the coaches felt they had last spring.
“This spring, he’s shown no limitations physically,” UL offensive line coach Jeff Norrid. “He’s playing with power. I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be around a lot of really, really good centers. I’m telling you I think Landon is going to be a great one.”
Ironically, Vallot is now coaching at Burton’s alma mater St. Thomas More. The two still communicate regularly.
And for the record, Norrid is OK with Vallot’s assessment of the comparison.
“He’s an inch or two taller than Shane,” Norrid said. “He has a little bit longer arm length. Shane was super smart and saavy at that position and Landon from a mental standpoint is really quickly getting to that level. His football IQ, his ability to process things on the run, I’m fired up about where Landon is at. He’s going to be a big-time player.”