The long haul of a college baseball season is more important than any one midweek game.
But that doesn’t mean UL coach Matt Deggs is about to minimize Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. road trip to meet No. 1 LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium.
“You’ve got to keep a little perspective, it is another game, but it is a great opportunity," Deggs said. "It’s an opportunity for us RPI-wise, we’re still in a hunt to win our league, but our RPI needs to improve some. So there’s just a lot on the table for us.”
The Cajuns enter the game 25-12 overall and 10-5 in Sun Belt play with a 77 RPI. LSU stands 29-6 overall and 9-5 in SEC play with an RPI of 3.
“Like coach Herb Brooks said, ‘Great moments are born out of great opportunities,’ and it’s a great opportunity for us (Tuesday) night,” Deggs said. “I just want us to get over there and play fast, hard and loose. Fill up the strike zone, make the plays and compete at the dish and we’ll see what happens.”
On the surface, it’s certainly not a good time for the Cajuns to take on the powerful Tigers.
Starting shortstop Kyle DeBarge (.344, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs) tried to return from his hand injury this weekend, but couldn’t.
“I think it’s day to day,” Deggs said. “Range of motion is a big part of it and who you’re facing, what the weather is, it’s pain … it really is. He’s a tough kid, but he’s going to try to play, it’s just how he feels that particular day.
“He’s way ahead of where a lot of people would be. I’ve seen a guy come back from it in seven days and I’ve seen guys miss an entire season. It just depends.”
Also, catcher Julian Brock (.345, 8 HRs, 41 RBIs) had to leave Sunday’s doubleheader after one at-bat with an illness.
“He’s still not 100%,” Deggs said. “He plays a tricky position to have a stomach bug.”
Clay Wargo replaced Brock in Sunday’s games.
“I thought Wargo did a great job,” Deggs said. “I thought he got us a lot of strikes, he swung the bat well and competed awesome.”
In other injury news, Deggs said reliever Dylan Theut won’t likely be ready until next season and Game 1 starter Jake Hammond is rehabbing an injury and will be moved to the bullpen for the weekend at James Madison.
That means Cooper Rawls (8-0, 1.93 ERA) will be moved to the Friday night start, followed by Jackson Nezuh (5-2, 7.09) Saturday and Blake McGehee (1-0, 0.93) Sunday.
Right-hander Carson Fluno is the expected to start against LSU. He’s 0-0 with three saves and a 2.91 ERA, giving up 15 hits with 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings over 13 relief appearances.
“I’ve been wanting to see what he can do out of that spot, so I’m going to let him go and see what happens,” Deggs said.
The short-handed Cajuns managed to avoid a weekend sweep to Troy with a 2-1 win Sunday to remain in a tie for second place in the Sun Belt.
Conor Higgs (.343, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs) hit the game-winning homer in that win.
“He’s been so valuable off the bench for us,” Deggs said. “That’s not his first pinch-hit home run, he’s got three of them. It’s like we’ve got Manny Mota or Rusty Staub over there. He’s coming off and producing.
“If you comp the numbers with him starting and him coming off, it’s not close and that’ll flip one day. I’m just waiting on him to break through to the other side and show me that he can handle the big moments and the lights and the spotlight.”
The Tigers lead the all-time series 57-27, including a 17-8 edge since 2000. UL owned a three-game winning streak in the series until the Tigers won 11-2 in 2021 and 8-4 last season.
This year's LSU lineup might be its most powerful ever, hitting .329 as a team with 365 runs, 76 doubles, 10 triples and 67 homers.
Three Tigers sport double-figure homers and that doesn't even include leading hitter Dylan Crews (.500, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs).
"The biggest thing is you’re going to give some stuff up, but make it a solo shot," Deggs said. "Make it one run, not three, not four, and you do that by eliminating freebies. No hit batters, no walks, challenge the strike zone, be able to pitch off your fastball and depend on your guys. Let the boys play behind you, because we’ve proven we’ll pick it up and field it."