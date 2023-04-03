Even before we learned Karly Heath - the team's Most Valuable Player thus far this season – wasn’t going to be available for a precautionary leg injury, last weekend’s road series against James Madison was looking challenging.
Even before anyone knew leadoff hitter Mihyia Davis was going to hit about .250 until late in the series, outscoring the slugging Dukes was looking like a tall task.
Add the fact that Sophie Piskos could only hit in the series and the No. 25-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns were looking more than vulnerable.
So what transpired?
Coach Gerry Glasco’s club came home with a sweep of James Madison – the first time the Dukes had been swept at home in a three-game conference series since 2010.
“I thought it was a gutsy weekend for the girls,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns play at McNeese at 6 p.m. Tuesday. “James Madison has a good ball club. That's a good program. Their field is really, really nice.”
In addition to the surprising roster obstacles, there was no way of knowing how UL would respond to the home loss to Appalachian State with the whole week to ponder it.
Instead of it being the weekend the cynics could see coming, the Cajuns (26-10, 8-1) exited it surging to No. 12 in the RPI and now in a tie for second in the Sun Belt standings at 8-1 with South Alabama (25-10, 8-1, 48 RPI) just in time to host the Jaguars beginning Thursday.
(For the record, Marshall is in first place at 31-3 and 7-0 with a 66 RPI after sweeping Georgia State).
Besides the bottom line, what are the big takeaways from the sweep?
One is Glasco actually stuck with what he’s been hinting at and that’s playing the same lineup in all three games.
“That might be a world record for me,” Glasco laughed. “Maybe it helped, I don’t know.”
Truthfully, that approach doesn’t appear sustainable. Naturally, the players who didn’t get their normal at-bats are hoping it isn’t.
The good news is Sophie Piskos (.341, 3 HRs, 19 RBIs) continued her hot hitting, as did Laney Credeur (.432, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs) and Lauren Allred (.431, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs).
Heath is expected to return this weekend, so maintaining Credeur’s at-bats remains a difficult task.
Then there’s senior right-hander Kandra Lamb, who might have been the MVP of the weekend.
Lamb pitched in all three games, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and striking out 11 in 6.2 innings.
“Kandra was super, super good in the series,” Glasco said. “We made a slight adjustment with her about three weeks ago and it’s made a big difference. Sometimes, all it takes are a few subtle adjustments.”
Lamb’s early role after offseason surgery was limited, but it’s grown of late.
It wouldn’t even be a shock if Lamb got her second start of the season in Lake Charles on Tuesday. Meghan Schorman started twice over the weekend and figures to open the South Alabama series Thursday.
Sam Landry pitched fine in Virginia, but started UL’s two wins over McNeese earlier this season – 7-1 on March 3 in Texas and 6-2 on March 8 at home.
Look folks, all of this team’s question marks weren’t answered with the sweep at James Madison. Some series, though, aren’t about figuring out lineup issues for the long haul.
Some are simply about standing up to adversity and winning, showing that a momentary bump in the road is indeed just that.
The sweep should also be a reminder to UL softball fans that maintaining a lofty national standing as a mid-major program isn’t as automatic as some assume.
Less than two years ago, James Madison was beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City in June. The Dukes exited the weekend 20-10 with a 91 RPI.
Once you arrive, staying there doesn’t become an inherent right.
The battle never ends, but for one weekend anyway, the Cajuns reminded some - and perhaps even themselves - how much fight they still have.