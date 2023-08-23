Since he arrived on UL’s campus from East Mississippi Community College in 2020, UL coach Michael Desormeaux has been waiting for the day he’d witness Jasper Williams’ full potential on the football field.
Something tells him time is drawing near.
“From the time he’s gotten here, I’ve always been really impressed with his athleticism,” Desormeaux said of Williams.
Williams certainly hopes so. The senior linebacker has been counting the days for the window he’s currently experiencing.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for right here, getting the opportunity to get in there more than I’ve been,” said the 6-foot, 229-pound inside linebacker.
First, there’s the fact it seems to be Williams’ time to start – alongside K.C. Ossai – after the graduations of Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux.
“But he came into a room that was pretty stacked up with guys who knew the system and had played quite a bit,” Desormeaux said. “The first year here, he’s really just behind guys who have played quite a bit and then he had some injuries that nagged him.”
Desormeaux’s excitement when discussing Williams, though, goes deeper than just the Grenada, Mississippi product’s name on the depth chart.
For starters, Williams’ increased understanding of the playbook should allow him to display his impressive foot speed.
“With Jasper you want him to go cut loose and play full speed, and whenever you need to tap, we’ve got a guy who is more than capable of doing it,” Desormeaux explained.
This stretch in August tends to be the most complicated and Williams has handled it.
“I’m excited with the progress he’s made and the way he’s grown up,” Desormeaux said. “I think as we start to hone in on the game plan for everybody, I think he’ll play even faster whenever he gets it narrowed in on a specific game plan.
“The whole defense is in and the whole offense is in and there’s so many moving parts … and Jasper’s done a good job with all of it.”
The next reason is the competition for playing time provided by Kendre Gant.
“Gant’s competing his tail off right now,” Desormeaux added. “That pushed Jasper and Jasper pushes him. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
Furthermore, Williams thinks observing last year’s starters will help this fall.
“What I learned from them is you can’t panic or fold under pressure,” Williams said. “There were times when stuff could have went the opposite way, but watching my boys out there last year, they didn’t panic. They were prepared for the moment, because our coaches got them prepared for the moment and make the right decision. I just learned patience honestly.”
Williams has also worked specifically on being a better leader on the field in such a leadership position.
“Being more vocal and running to the ball a lot more,” said Williams, who had 21 tackles, an interception, two QB hurries, a pass breakup and a forced fumble last season. “Just having fun with my teammates and making sure nobody’s out there with their head down and just enjoying the moment.”
Another reason to believe Williams will prosper this year is his inside linebacker colleague is none other than team leader K.C. Ossai.
Even better, Ossai and Williams are roommates.
“Ever since he came in, we clicked right away,” Williams said of Ossai. “He’s a Mike linebacker and I’m a Will linebacker, so we’re out there at the same time. Every since we went out there the first time, it just clicked with us. We communicated with each other and we made sure we both know what we’re doing and communicate with everybody front to back.
“We’re actually roommates too, so we see each other outside of football a lot. We try to bond with each other a lot more, so we can get a feel for each other, so hopefully we can pass that on to other teammates and defensive players, so we can all just play as one out there.”
That still doesn’t exhaust the list of reasons Williams should prosper this fall.
The second year under defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan should help.
“Last year, it was his first year as defensive coordinator and our first year being under him, but everybody was a little uncomfortable with the system, because we were used to what we were used to,” he revealed. “Really, there wasn’t a lot that changed. I feel like we can just be more together as one with this being his second year and be more relaxed out there and not be so tensed up … just have fun.”