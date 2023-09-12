Sometimes it’s the little things that denote progress.
Not everything has been a pleasure cruise for UL junior wide receiver Tavion Smith since arriving on campus after two seasons at Jones Junior College in his native Mississippi.
He suffered an injury and missed the spring season, forcing him to play catch-up with the playbook and his overall development long before the Ragin’ Cajuns showed up for camp in August.
Certain aspects of everyday life, though, told Smith life was better.
“Being in juco, I had to share a bathroom with six people,” Smith laughed. “It was definitely tough, but I got through it. That made coming here a lot smoother for me. I was, ‘Thank you God, I’ve got my own bathroom.’”
He’s positively elated with his current living conditions.
“I’m used to coming from the mud, the dirt,” Smith explained. “Now I’m at Heritage (player apartments) and I’m actually living right.
“Being at a juco, it’s not just football. You’ve got to work,. I had job and all that.”
That peace of mind helped in Smith’s endeavor to progress on the field, because the 6-foot-3, 202-pounder had a bit of a hill to climb to get on UL’s depth chart.
“Tavion came in in the spring and struggled early on,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Then he kind of had a knee deal that he had to go cleaned up in the spring. So he was kind of relatively unknown with what we had there. We hadn’t seen enough to kind of understand it and learn it and get going on in the offense.”
As a result, the coaches didn’t know exactly what to expect from Smith and were pleasantly surprised.
“Really, just coming in and working every day,” was Smith’s explanation.
He also credited the instructions from his position coach – offensive coordinator Tim Leger – and the offseason connections made with quarterback Ben Wooldridge.
“When I came there, coach Leger he actually taught footwork and how to use my body to my advantage,” Smith said. “I appreciate him doing that. It helped me to get a lot better than I used to be.”
Wooldridge was also rehabbing his late-season knee surgery and the paths crossed helped.
“When I got back in the summer, Ben coming back as well,” Smith said. “So we actually started getting back right . everybody else was working while I was still trying to recover. So when I came back, I was just really focused on grinding and try to catch back up to all other receivers really, because everybody’s got their leap.
“When Ben came back, Ben and I actually had a lot of good connections at football practice.”
Once Smith got to camp, the coaches were surprised at the progress he’d made after missing the spring.
“It was kind of a surprise when we got out there … when we get to fall camp, he knew the offense, he was playing really fast and playing physical,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a mature kid. He’s got some veteran qualities about him. So you kind of got to see him coming along pretty quickly.”
Desormeaux added Smith’s progress has allowed the staff to be patient with some of UL’s younger receivers.
“For a time there, it was like, ‘We’re going to be good even if Harvey’s not ready or if Kedarius (Wade) is not ready.’ Kedarius Wade is going to be a hell of a player too. I think we’ll get the opportunity to redshirt him and keep coaching him up.
“Tavion’s giving us the opportunity to do that by going in and taking good reps when we need them.”
The other value Smith brings his versatility. During high school and his juco days, he played multiple receiver positions and he’s brought that to the Division I level as well.
“I really have been versatile the whole time,” he said. “That’s really how it is. You’ve got to be able to be ready to play any scheme. Especially on this level, it’s different than being in juco. Juco to me, it’s like high school – another level of high school with the better players.
“When you get to D-I level, then obviously, you need to be able to be versatile, so that’s what I try to do.”
The early connection with Wooldridge paid off in his first Division I touchdown in his first Division I game – a 21-yard scoring grab in UL’s 38-13 opening win over Northwestern State.
“Now he gave me my first touchdown, so now I’m excited to see what the rest of the season is going to bring,” Smith said. “There’s going to be a lot more connections like that.”
Perhaps he’ll be more prepared for his touchdown celebration the next time he visits the end zone.
“When I got into the end zone, I was just thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to do?’” Smith admitted. “I knew I was going to praise God at the least. It came to me. I didn’t expect it to be so early, but it happens, so I was blessed and excited.”