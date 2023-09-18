Even the biggest optimist likely was surprised to see the Ragin’ Cajuns up 41-3 midway through Saturday’s nonconference road win over the UAB Blazers.
The combination of licking wounds from the loss at Old Dominion and the injury report made that seem a bit farfetched an hour before kickoff.
But after watching the tape of that feel-good 41-21 road victory, UL coach Michael Desormeaux saw more good and definitely more bad than appeared in the moment.
“I’m really proud of our team,” said Desormeaux, whose Cajuns (2-1) host Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. “That was a team win. We had a lot of guys that stepped up in spots. You have three starters out on offense going into the game, and then you lose your quarterback on the fourth play of the game.
“Obviously (quarterback) Zeon (Chriss) and (receiver) Harvey (Broussard) and (right tackle) James Ohonba, who is an older guy ... those three guys played extremely well. Everybody stepped their game up, and that’s what you need to happen.”
Starting quarterback Ben Wooldridge went down four plays into UL’s first possession with a foot injury. Desormeaux revealed Monday the injury won’t require surgery, but it will keep the senior out for a “significant amount of time.”
Wooldridge had knee surgery after an injury in practice in November and was ready for August camp. Now he's dealing with a foot injury in the third game of the season.
“The foreseeable future, for sure,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge’s absence. “So we’re going to support him and do everything we can. I think one thing we’ve all learned is his resolve and his determination to get back.
“This is something they feel like by the end of the year — hopefully four to six weeks, maybe something like that — he’ll be able to get himself in position to come back. There are a lot of variables in there.”
Also expected to miss Saturday’s game against Buffalo is right guard Jax Harrington.
“It looks like it’s going to be one or two weeks,” Desormeaux said. “It’s not going to be a long-term thing.”
If he can get through concussion protocol, the plan is for George Jackson to move from right tackle to Harrington’s guard position. In that scenario, Ohonba and Quinton Williams would man the right tackle spot.
Redshirt freshman Kaden Moreau would help Jackson at guard.
“James played great (Saturday),” Desormeaux said. “You’ve got Quinton (Williams) who can play right tackle also. Quinton didn’t play great. It was his first game back. He’s going to play better. The guy works his tail off.”
Desormeaux said running back Dre’lyn Washington and receiver Rob Williams participated in Sunday’s light practice and should be available Saturday.
In reviewing the game, Desormeaux liked the offense rushing for 7.3 yards a pop and hitting four times in five chances in the red zone.
He relished his defense limiting the nation’s top third-down conversion team to 3 of 13 as well as grabbing two interceptions and collecting seven sacks.
“That defense, that performance, I’m so proud of them,” Desormeaux said. “This game, we talk about it all the time how it’s so fickle. All of a sudden our defense can’t play, can’t stop anybody after a bad game, and they came back and just went to work.”
He also saw improvements in the kicking game, topped by Kenny Almendares with a streak of 16 straight made fields goals going back to last season.
“Special teams, we played extremely hard,” Desormeaux said. “Our field goal unit, it sounds like a small thing, but all year, these guys were getting pushed back and those guys protected really good.”
Still, many things need to be fixed.
“You got to fix the glaring things,” he said. “Tthree turnovers are unacceptable. We’ve got to be able to control the ball and finish the game.”
Redshirt freshman Zylan Perry fumbled for the second time inside the opponent’s 10.
“We as coaches need to harp on it even harder and as a player, he’s got to take ownership,” Desormeaux said. “The dude practices really hard, so he’s going to come back this week and he’ll get it right and we’ll be in good shape.”
The game’s final seven minutes were filled with miscues, leading to the Blazers scoring 18 unanswered points down the stretch.
“You’ve got to finish the game,” Desormeaux said. “We want to continue to play young players. They practice every week, so they need to go play better and represent us better than the way we finished right there.”
The defense also had a few substitution miscues again, and the Cajuns had too many penalties overall. UL now has 20 flags for 155 yards in three games.
“The number of pre-snap penalties, we work too hard to have a disciplined football team to have some of that,” Desormeaux said.
As for the late-hit flag on Kailep Edwards to help UAB overcome first and 31, Desormeaux wasn’t overly critical of that play.
“The late hit, I’m as hard on these guys as anything about some of those things,” he said. “I thought it was close. You’ve got to be smart when you’re in that situation. We talked about it, if it’s close, you’ve got to pull off and get out of the way.
“I didn’t think that one was egregious. I get they called it. I wouldn’t argue the call. If it was on our sideline, we’d probably want the same call.”