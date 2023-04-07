UL redshirt freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss can rest for a few weeks now.
Having to play quarterback for both the Vermilion and White teams in Thursday’s annual spring game after taking what he guessed was over 100 throws, the former Madison Prep standout was the center of attention throughout the spring.
“Zeon’s done some really good things this spring and tonight he made some really good throws out there,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He competed really well.”
For the record, the Vermilion squad won the competition 68-33.
“I’m excited,” Chriss said of the spring ending. “I feel like it’s much needed. I’m fixing to go train a little bit and mostly be relaxing and spending time with my family.”
Chriss threw a pair of touchdowns to Alexandria walk-on Treyv’on Culbert for the Vermilion team, as well as to tight end Terrance Carter and receiver Jaydon Johnson on the White squad.
Leading the rushing attack for the winning Vermilion team was Jacob Kibodi with a touchdown.
The Vermilion team also led on defense by interceptions from Courtline Flowers and Tyler Guidry off a KC Ossai deflection, as well as Tyrone Lewis to close out the scrimmage.
“It was pretty clean,” Desormeaux said. “There weren’t a lot of penalties out there. We had the full officiating crew out there and we told them to call it like they see it. I thought it was pretty clean. We had basically an illegal snap on offense on a freeze play.
“And just a couple other penalties. I think we had a block in the back that would be questionable I would say watching it out there. Other than that, it was pretty clean.”
Chriss was satisfied with the communication in the scrimmage.
“I like how we were communicating on and off the field and motivating each other, getting the protections right and just making the throws,” he said.
While the offense had its moments, the secondary’s progress in the spring was evident in the last practice as well.
At cornerback, Trey Amos “has really take a step forward, the same with Amir McDaniel” and Caleb Anderson is “continually getting better.”
The leaders of that group include Courtline Flowers, Jalen Clark, Tyree Skipper, Tyrone Lewis and Key’Savalyn Barnes.
“You sit there and look at the secondary and see some new names,” Desormeaux said. “I get the way the world is now. Everybody wants an older guy in every position right now, but why do you recruit high school kids if you’re not going to give them a chance and you don’t develop them?
“I’m fired up for these guys, because they’ve worked their tails off to get in position to go play well for us.”
Flowers is confident the new group is ready for the challenge.
“We soaked up as much as we could from those guys before they left,” Flowers said. “When we went in, we made sure we were paying attention and locked in to what they were doing. The things they were doing wrong, we made sure we got it corrected when it was our turn.
“I don’t feel like it’s a step backward. We just have to keep taking a step forward every day.”
The tight ends also stood out. Johnson is a known commodity, but Carter has certainly climbed the totem pole.
“Terrance has had a really good spring too,” Desormeaux said. “Him and Neal in that room makes you feel pretty good about what you have in the pass game. Terrance is really a physical player as well.
“Toward the end of spring, I think the installs kind of started to catch up with him a little bit and we kind of saw a few more mistakes here and there. That we’ve got to get cleaned up, but we’re expecting him to play a significant role this year for sure.”
While Kibodi was the most consistent during the final scrimmage, Zylan Perry’s big-play ability was noticeable. He had one long TD run on a draw called back by an illegal block in the back that Desormeaux questioned.
“Zylan, he’s a dangerous weapon,” Chriss said. “If you catch him one-on-one in the open field, he’s going to score.
“You just see him a couple times tonight with big runs. He’s going to bring a lot of energy and juice to the team.”
As for the walk-on receiver Culbert that caught two long touchdown passes, Desormeaux said the redshirt sophomore is still in the formative stages.
"Culbert’s a guy that I do believe could help us at some point, but there’s a lot more things that go into it other than playing football," Desormeaux said. "For him, he’s figuring out some of those other things and he’s figuring it out a little bit."
In the kicking department, Logan Klotz made all of his kick, while Kenny Almendares was off the mark three times.